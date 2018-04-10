Rep. Bradley Byrne: Congratulating our service academy nominees

America’s Armed Forces are made up of young men and women who bravely answered the call of service and have accepted the challenge of defending our great nation.

As a Member of Congress, I have the distinct privilege each year of nominating outstanding young individuals from Southwest Alabama to attend our nation’s military service academies. This process of nominating the next generation of servicemen and women is one of the most rewarding parts of being a Congressman.



These nominees are proven leaders in their classrooms and communities who have stood out among the rest of their peers. This is apparent simply from their choice to serve our nation. Joining the United States military is a commitment that requires strong character and valor, and I applaud these impressive young men and women for their decision to serve.

To attend most of the service academies, students must receive a nomination from a Member of Congress, the Vice President, or the President. The admission process is incredibly rigorous with an acceptance rate of less than 20% for each of the academies.

Once students complete their education, they must fulfill a service commitment. Most of these commitments are at least five years active duty, but the service requirement may be longer for certain specialized fields.

I hope you will join me in congratulating these twelve outstanding individuals from Southwest Alabama who received a service academy nomination this year:

–Zyahn Archibald, from St. Paul’s Episcopal School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

–Thomas Chandler, from Murphy High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

–Jack DeTombe, from Foley High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and United States Air Force Academy.

–Wil Dobbins, from Baldwin County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

–Joshua Gardner, from Fairhope High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

–Justin Ingram, from Spanish Fort High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy.

–Bailee Jordan, from Baker High School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

–Trae’ Lee, from Escambia Academy, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

–Michelle Roca, from Mc-Gill Toolen Catholic High School, received nominations to the United States Naval Academy and United States Air Force Academy.

–Felix Ronderos, from UMS-Wright Preparatory School, received nominations to the United States Military Academy.

–Abby Warner, from Fairhope High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

–John Marshall Williams, from Fairhope High School, received nominations to the United States Naval Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

To maintain the greatest fighting force on the face of the Earth, we must have outstanding men and women who are willing to serve in the military. I have no doubt that if selected, these students will be a fantastic addition to our Armed Forces. As these brave men and women head into the start of their military careers, I wish them all the best in the years ahead.

If you or someone you know would be interested in attending a military service academy, feel free to reach out to my office at 251-989-2664. Eligible applicants must be at least 17 years old, be a citizen of the United States, have good moral character, demonstrate strong leadership skills, and achieve impressive scholastic achievements.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope