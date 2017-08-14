YHRadio: Columnist with the Washington Examiner says AL’s small state race has big implications for the future of the GOP and its leadership.

Philip Wegmann from the Washington Examiner talks about the DC involvement in Alabama’s senate primary, in particular who has the most to lose if their candidate doesn’t make the runoff. Wegmann also predicted a problem for other state campaigns seeking Senate backing, considering the massive amount of money poured into Alabama.

