WATCH: Rick & Bubba’s Chris Adler sings the Obama farewell song

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabamians cannot get enough of Rick & Bubba. Over the years, the show has grown to national renown, and it is currently syndicated in 15 states. On Friday, the popular conservative talk show hosts invited back Chris Adler to bid the Obama Administration farewell via country song.

Throughout his tune, Adler pokes fun at former president Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, and even president Donald J. Trump.

“I am making fun of the entire thing… Trump, Obama, politics, contemporary country music,” Adler said in a post on Facebook. “Also I don’t really speak or sing with a country accent so the things I say should not be taken seriously. Only trying to point to the absurdity of modern politics and hopefully try to find some humor in it. Thanks for watching it.”

Trump was inaugurated as the forty-fifth president of the United States on Friday. Rick & Bubba airs Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. You can check out the song in Facebook clip below.