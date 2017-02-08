On the U.S. House floor, Rep Mo Brooks skewers the Washington Post as ‘fake news’

Washington D.C.’s largest media outlet is now facing the ire of Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks.

On Tuesday, Rep. Brooks dubbed the Washington Post as “fake news” after they gave him “four Pinoccios” for claiming he was once a victim of voter fraud.

The Post’s attack on the Huntsville-are Congressman came after he was secretly recorded telling Vice President Mike Pence that 25 percent of voting machines in his 1982 election were rigged by Democrats. He claimed that, at the time, 11 of 45 voting machines registered votes for all candidates on the ballot except for him.

“The whole state was Democrat. Nothing was done to fix it,” he said of the incident.

On the House floor, Brooks said that, “the leftist Washington Post has gotten even more shrill and more irrational since Donald Trump became president.”

“Rather than reporting about my being a voter fraud victim, or about something else I said, that a federal court decree opened the floodgates for illegal alien voting, the Washington Post did a partisan ‘Fake News’ hit piece and gave me, the voter fraud victim, a ‘Four Pinocchios’ score on truthfulness,” Rep. Brooks said.

“I proudly wear the Washington Post’s Four Pinocchios like a red badge of courage,” he added. ” I know what the truth was. I was there.”

The Post’s article acknowledged that the Alabama Congressman’s office handed in newspaper clippings that showed there were complaints about malfunctioning voter machines on election day in 1982. However, the paper says they found no other evidence of voter fraud.

In his speech, Brooks explained that the odds of his name accidentally being blocked by 11 voting machines is one to 3.6 quadrillion. Accounting for those nearly impossible chances, he accused the Post of playing politics.

“The Post’s ‘Fake News’ hit piece begs a broader question. Why would the Washington Post even bother to write about an election they know nothing about that happened over 34 years ago?” Brooks asked. “The answer: partisan paranoia. The Democrats and their media allies like the Washington Post are so paranoid and angry about President Trump’s election that they are shrilly lying and lashing out against anybody, anytime, regardless of truth.”