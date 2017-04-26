Trump nominates another Alabamian for a leading role in the Justice Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the early days of the Trump Administration, one thing is clear: the president loves to appoint Alabamians to high-profile positions. On Monday, another one was added to the list when Trump nominated Stephen Boyd to be the next Assistant Attorney General.

Boyd is a graduate of the University of Alabama’s highly ranked School of Law. Currently, he serves chief of staff at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. But before that, he had an extensive history of working with some of Alabama’s top legislators.

He previously served as chief of staff for Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL2.) and as the communications director for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate confirmation pending, he will rejoin his former boss in leading DOJ.

Roby had nothing but positive things to say about Trump’s latest nominee. “There is no one better suited to serve our country in this key role than Stephen Boyd. Stephen possesses a keen intellect, conducts himself with the utmost professionalism and decorum, and he works extremely hard,” Roby said. “Above all, the primary reason he is so well suited for this important role is this: Stephen Boyd will do the right thing. I join his wife Brecke and his parents Ron and Floranne in celebrating this special achievement.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who will vote on Boyd’s nomination, noted that he knows how to accomplish goals in D.C. “Stephen is well-respected across the state of Alabama and is known for his ability to reach across the aisle and get things done,” Shelby said. “President Trump has made a great pick in nominating someone with Stephen’s level of integrity and character for this esteemed position.”

Trump has taken to placing top Alabama power players into key positions in his administration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions served as one of Alabama’s U.S. Senators for 20 years, and one of his top aides, Stephen Miller, also now works closely with the president. Yellowhammer founder and former CEO Cliff Sims works for President Trump as the White House’s director of message strategy. Last week, Trump announced his selection of Spencer Bachus, former congressman for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, to serve out the remainder of a four-year term on the board of the Export-Import Bank.