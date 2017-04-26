Trump nominates another Alabamian for a leading role in the Justice Department

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General in his administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the early days of the Trump Administration, one thing is clear: the president loves to appoint Alabamians to high-profile positions. On Monday, another one was added to the list when Trump nominated Stephen Boyd to be the next Assistant Attorney General.

Boyd is a graduate of the University of Alabama’s highly ranked School of Law. Currently, he serves chief of staff at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. But before that, he had an extensive history of working with some of Alabama’s top legislators.

He previously served as chief of staff for Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL2.) and as the communications director for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate confirmation pending, he will rejoin his former boss in leading DOJ.

Roby had nothing but positive things to say about Trump’s latest nominee. “There is no one better suited to serve our country in this key role than Stephen Boyd. Stephen possesses a keen intellect, conducts himself with the utmost professionalism and decorum, and he works extremely hard,” Roby said. “Above all, the primary reason he is so well suited for this important role is this: Stephen Boyd will do the right thing. I join his wife Brecke and his parents Ron and Floranne in celebrating this special achievement.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who will vote on Boyd’s nomination, noted that he knows how to accomplish goals in D.C. “Stephen is well-respected across the state of Alabama and is known for his ability to reach across the aisle and get things done,” Shelby said. “President Trump has made a great pick in nominating someone with Stephen’s level of integrity and character for this esteemed position.”

Another one: Trump taps Alabamian for the Export-Import Bank

Trump has taken to placing top Alabama power players into key positions in his administration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions served as one of Alabama’s U.S. Senators for 20 years, and one of his top aides, Stephen Miller, also now works closely with the president. Yellowhammer founder and former CEO Cliff Sims works for President Trump as the White House’s director of message strategy. Last week, Trump announced his selection of Spencer Bachus, former congressman for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, to serve out the remainder of a four-year term on the board of the Export-Import Bank.

  ed in Alabama

    The President continues to impress me with his insight, as well as standing behind his promises. This Country may eventually recovery from the horrors of the last administration.

    • RevHank

      Every thing that goes wrong is blamed on Obama and every thing that goes good, Trump takes credit for. Wait for the disaster that Trump will cause. He will never take responsibility for his problems.

      • ed in Alabama

        Obama spent 8 years dragging this Country to what may be her lowest point in history. Indebtedness we never imagined…… entitlements that created a culture of irresponsibility and lawlessness. An influx of people who are bent on control our freedom. Trump has has been in office 100 days and you and your kind fault him for everything other than earthquakes. He did not stand a chance from day one. We tolerated a Muslim who turned his back on those of us who have given much to preserve our freedom. You, Rev., can take your family……..your progeny…..and relocate some place where you are comfortable…….Mexico……Saudi Arabia……China…….Isn’t it a little odd to you that while the Muslim held power and tried to rewrite the Constitution, Americans (ummm real Americans)…. never once rioted, burned city areas, committed violent acts against innocent people…..or advocated the overthrow of our Government. We now have educators, students, actors (those in entertainment), and other politicians calling for…..not just the overthrow of Our Government….. but allude to assaination. By chance, are you of that mindset?

        • RevHank

          Where was the stock market and unemployment when Obama took over? What were they when Trump took over? What was the debt growth rate as Bush left office? What was the medical insurance cost growth rate before Obama Care? It wasn’t Obama that invaded the wrong country. Look at the debt growth rate under all presidents since Carter. Republicans cut taxes, increase spending, and increase borrowing from China to pay for it. Increased debt does not make a country better. Trump’s new tax plan will increase the debt 4 trillion dollars if there is no increase in spending. Is this what you want? Faschism is a government ran for the rich and big business. Guess where Trump is taking the USA?