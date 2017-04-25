Supreme Court will not hear Alabama Democratic Conference’s challenge of 2010 campaign finance law

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a challenge by the Alabama Democratic Conference of a 2010 law prohibiting the transfer of funds between political action committees.

The challenge by the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is a predominantly African-American organization, was that the restriction on transferring money between PACs violated freedom of expression and free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

The impetus for the law was to prevent the hiding of contributions by shifting them around through multiple political action committees.

Last year, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta upheld the law, holding that it does not violate free speech and is a legitimate means of combating corruption. The Alabama Democratic Conference appealed the ruling, and the Supreme Court has now said it won’t hear the challenge.