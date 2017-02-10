Sessions’ daughter shares pride in her father in heartfelt post

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmation was one of the most divisive actions of Trump’s presidency to date. Every step along the way, Sessions faced allegations of racism, hostile testimony from his colleagues, and Democratic procedural obstruction. The process no doubt took a toll on his family, including his daughter Ruth Sessions Walk.

In a passionate post on her Facebook page, Walk expressed great pride in her father not because of his political accomplishments, but because of the way he handled immense adversity with grace.

She also thanked her friends for being supportive during a trying political time for her family. Walk appreciated their kind words when her father’s character attacked, and she was glad to know that they were sensitive to her situation.

You can read the entirety of Walk’s emotional post below.

I am so honored to be my father’s daughter. His accomplishments and job titles aside, I am just so proud of his extreme graciousness towards those that intended him harm. They were relentless and ruthless, and Dad complained not. They spewed lies and hate, and Dad simply shrugged it off. They chose to attack him when he was not there to set the record straight. Yet, still, in his last chance to dish it right back at them, my Daddy simply wished his colleagues well and asked them to find hope (and progress) through reconciliation with those of the opposite view point. I obviously still have a lot to learn from my Dad. Friends, y’all have been AMAZING friends. The messages of encouragement always made my heart sparkle. The quick texts that said “don’t worry, I don’t believe the lies they spread”, reminded me that there is such a thing as truth. And your prayers for my family availed much. Thank you, friends, for being good friends. Thank you for spreading the truth to combat the slander. Thank you for engaging your own friends in discussions and debates over my Daddy’s character (as you have experienced it). I know such discussions have not been easy; they made me proud to call you a friend. For those of you who disagree with my Dad politically, thank you for finding the courage and self-control to refrain from spreading “the news” about him, simply because I might see it in my newsfeed. I understand how difficult such restraint must have been in such a politically passionate time, and I appreciate so much the extra care you took just because we are friends. For those of you still not convinced that my Daddy is the right choice for AG, please listen to those who actually know him and who have actually worked with him. The list of eye witnesses to his character is long. He may disagree with you in policy, but those disagreements do not make either of you evil. They just make you different. One thing is for certain, the Sessions family has felt the love from those who know us best. And that has made all the difference. Thanks for being our friends. Today was a great day.