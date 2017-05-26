Sen. Bill Holtzclaw and Rep. Barry Moore Usher Pro-Military Bills Through Alabama Legislature

This week, Governor Ivey went to Maxwell Airforce Base last week to sign a package of eight pro-military bills into law, one of which may bring new state-of-the-art fighter jets to Alabama.

Most of these bills were sponsored by Senator Bill Holtzclaw, which he ushered through the Senate as Chairman of the Military and Veterans Affairs. When the bills reached the House, Representative Barry Moore, who chairs the same committee there, shepherded their passage through the lower chamber. Senator Holtzclaw is a former U.S. Marine and Rep. Moore served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Ranger Challenge team at Auburn.

The bills passed both chambers with broad support, prompting Governor Ivey to say that Alabama and the U.S. Military are like “butter and molasses on a warm biscuit.” On a more serious note, the Governor continued, “I’m proud of the strong bond and mutual relationship that all branches of the armed forces share with the great state of Alabama.”

The package of eight bills was headlined by measures that could pave the way to bring the impressive new F-35 Lightning II jets to at the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field Air Guard Station.

As Rep. Barry Moore noted, “As a former member of the Army Guard, I know how much it would mean for Alabama Air Guard to be home to these amazing fighter jets. We’re just grateful for all the support in the House and Senate and from Governor Ivey that helped us put our state in the best position possible to be selected as the home of the F-35.”

The other pieces of legislation signed by Governor Ivey at Maxwell included incentives for in-state education opportunities for the military, new jobs for service members, and military infrastructure enhancements.