Roby wishes Trump consulted Congress, agencies before issuing travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alabama Congresswoman Martha Roby believes that President Trump’s recent immigration and refugee order could have been improved by first consulting with Congress and other federal agencies. While Roby supports the intent of Trump’s travel ban, the order caused chaos at airports around the country due to a lack of clarity.

“I’m glad to see the president is focused on that, but we have to do it in an orderly way,” she told Al.com. “It’s very important for the White House to consult Congress and the appropriate federal agencies before signing executive orders to avoid confusion.”

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order placing a ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and a 120-day ban on other refugees. White House Counsel has since issued a clarification indicating the order does not apply to current U.S. Green Card holders.

While the order has been cheered by his supporters, it has faced staunch criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and the international community.

RELATED: As her influence grows on Capitol Hill, Democrats target Rep. Martha Roby

After securing two influential committee spots and being highlighted as an upcoming Capitol Hill leader, Roby has now been named as a targeted Republican by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. On Monday, the DCCC released a memo naming targeted Republican House seats that they will attempt to flip in 2018. In total, the list includes 59 GOP lawmakers.

The DCCC’s attack comes as Rep. Roby has gained appointments to critical posts on the House Judiciary Committee and Defense Appropriations subcommittee. Both roles place her directly in battle over many important issues to conservatives, like immigration, abortion, and building a larger U.S. military presence.

