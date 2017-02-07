Nationwide Planned Parenthood Protest to hit Alabama

Alabamians will have the opportunity to publicly voice their opposition to Planned Parenthood at two rallies that are a part of a larger nationwide effort. On Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., protestors will gather in Birmingham and Cullman to participate in the Defund Planned Parenthood Nationwide Rally.

The goal of the rallies is quite clear: protestors are adamant that Planned Parenthood lose all federal funding. “Rallies will be held at Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States to call on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding and reallocate those funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion,” the protest’s website reads.

In Birmingham, the protest will be held outside of the Planned Parenthood Health Center at 1211 27th Place South. The Cullman protest will take place in the south parking lot south of the County Courthouse at the intersection of 6th Street Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest.

The primary sponsors of #ProtestPP are Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Created Equal, and the Pro-Life Action League. According to an email from the Alliance Defending Freedom, the protest will involve “standing in solidarity on behalf of the unborn.”

Already, President Trump has re-instituted the Mexico City Rule first put in place by President Ronald Reagan. The policy prohibits the United States from funding international nongovernmental organizations that provide abortions.