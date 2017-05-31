Mo Brooks calls for Senate to end ‘archaic’ filibuster rule

On Tuesday, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks joined President Donald Trump in calling for an end to the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

The same day, the President took to Twitter to advocate for a simple majority vote in the Senate.

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy,” Trump tweeted. “Dems would do it, no doubt!”

Shortly thereafter, Rep. Brooks issued a statement concurring with the Commander-in-Chief, saying that he has long opposed the “archaic” rule.

“The Senate filibuster rule is outdated, obstructionist, and impedes progress,” Brooks said. “There is no statute or provision in the Constitution that supports a filibuster.”

“I stand with President Trump,” he added. “It is time to defeat the archaic filibuster rule to have a chance of implementing the Trump agenda, passing healthcare and tax reform legislation, balancing budgets, properly deliberating and passing spending bills, and ending the cycle of threatened government shutdowns.”

The Huntsville-area congressman explained that the Senate filibuster is an “accidental creation” of an 1806 Senate rules change, which has been used to “empower a minority of senators to thwart the will of the majority and kill legislation.” According to Brooks, the House of Representatives has does not share the rule, and he sees no reason why the Senate needs to keep it.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the rule change “will not happen.” However, certain key upcoming votes ­ ­ — ­­ like one that would repeal and replace Obamacare — will be attempted through budget reconciliation, a process that only requires 51 percent to pass.

Brooks is among several Republican hopefuls vying for the Alabama Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange. Party primary elections for the seat are set for August 15, with a possible runoff on September 26. The special election will take place on December 12.