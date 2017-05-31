Mo Brooks calls for Senate to end ‘archaic’ filibuster rule

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL5)

On Tuesday, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks joined President Donald Trump in calling for an end to the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

The same day, the President took to Twitter to advocate for a simple majority vote in the Senate.

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy,” Trump tweeted. “Dems would do it, no doubt!”

Shortly thereafter, Rep. Brooks issued a statement concurring with the Commander-in-Chief, saying that he has long opposed the “archaic” rule.

“The Senate filibuster rule is outdated, obstructionist, and impedes progress,” Brooks said. “There is no statute or provision in the Constitution that supports a filibuster.”

“I stand with President Trump,” he added. “It is time to defeat the archaic filibuster rule to have a chance of implementing the Trump agenda, passing healthcare and tax reform legislation, balancing budgets, properly deliberating and passing spending bills, and ending the cycle of threatened government shutdowns.”

The Huntsville-area congressman explained that the Senate filibuster is an “accidental creation” of an 1806 Senate rules change, which has been used to “empower a minority of senators to thwart the will of the majority and kill legislation.”  According to Brooks, the House of Representatives has does not share the rule, and he sees no reason why the Senate needs to keep it.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the rule change “will not happen.” However, certain key upcoming votes­­ — ­­ like one that would repeal and replace Obamacare — will be attempted through budget reconciliation, a process that only requires 51 percent to pass.

Brooks is among several Republican hopefuls vying for the Alabama Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange. Party primary elections for the seat are set for August 15, with a possible runoff on September 26. The special election will take place on December 12.

  • RevHank

    Mo is at destroying all American ways of doing things. He will support the filibuster rule when the Democrats have the majority. He supports 24 million losing their insurance, a 20% increase in premium for healthy people and a 500% increase for elderly with ore existing conditions. He will stay with his government paid premuim package.

    • Stumpy

      Nobody supports a 500% increase for the elderly. That is bull and you know it. Try coming armed with actual facts and criticize Mo on what he really supports if you don’t like him, instead of that made up junk.

      • Junior Sampals

        Hey Stumpy, I saw RevHank’s phone number on the men’s room wall at a truck stop.

    • soljerblue

      If you don’t like him, Hank, that’s plenty of reason to vote for him. Thanks for the endorsement.

  • Stumpy

    I support Mo for the Senate, as I believe he is the best, most conservative choice for the seat. Mo has a proven track record of fighting for freedom, liberty and a smaller government.

    I disagree with Mo here. I think the filibuster for legislation is a valuable tool to slow down the “progress” of government. Many times that “progress” is a disaster. Right now, it may be slowing down things that the GOP wants, but someday it will be to their advantage. I shutter to think what would have passed during Obama without the filibuster. Stopping a few things is about the only thing the GOP did worthwhile for 8 years.

    The problem for the GOP in the Senate lies with the 52 that we have, not the 8 that we don’t have. Changing this rule will not result in many, if any, significant changes to the legislation coming out of the Senate. All it provides is an excuse for the leadership and the liberals of the caucus to hide behind.

    • Junior Sampals

      I shall vote for Mo in the GOP Primary or any other election. The problem is that the Alabama 5th District will likely be broken up no later than 2021 because it now looks like Alabama will lose one Seat in the House after the 2020 Census. So I believe that Congressman Brooks is making plans for the future.

  • soljerblue

    Careful what you wish for, Mo. The Harry Reid gambit should be an object lesson in the danger of backswing.