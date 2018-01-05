Heard in the Hallway: Alabama Power has a new director of legislative affairs
Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that R.B. Walker has returned to Alabama Power as its director of legislative affairs after serving more than two-years as the director of government relations at the University of Alabama System.
The power company is familiar territory for Walker. He served in a number of capacities there from 2008-2015 and left as the assistant to the executive vice president.
Yellowhammer News thinks this is a good move for Walker but an even better move for Alabama Power. The former SGA president at ‘Bama is a well-known and well-respected player in the Montgomery scene.
(Have a tip for Heard in the Hallway? Send it to editor@yellowhammernews.com.)