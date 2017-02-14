Gov. Bentley faces renewed impeachment effort

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) is not out of the woods yet. After last year’s efforts to impeach the governor stalled out, a new impeachment resolution will be passed around the Alabama House of Representatives today accusing Bentley of, among other things, mismanaging campaign funds.

The resolution also contends that Bentley violated the public trust by failing to call a special election before 2018 to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions. Instead, the governor appointed former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, the man leading an investigation into his activities, and promptly named his replacement.

“I’m troubled by the appointment,” Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Cullman) told Al.com. “There may not be a deal cut but it sure seems like it.”

Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope) told Alabama News Network that the resolution may not come to a vote today; the timing will depend on the level of support. He also said that the legislature needs to address the “cloud” Bentley’s scandals have brought upon the state.

Last legislative session, Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle) and House Minority Leader Rep. Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) introduced articles of impeachment against the governor, alleging neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral terpitude.

Articles of impeachment, which function as the charges against the accused, must be passed by a simple majority in the Alabama House of Representatives. If the House impeaches the governor, he then stands trial before the Alabama Senate in a trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court.

If the Governor is convicted by the Senate, he would be removed from office and replaced by the current Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey (R).

(h/t Alabama News Network)