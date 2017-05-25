From opponent to supporter: Mo Brooks praises latest version of GOP healthcare law

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, once a passionate opponent of House Republican’s first draft of the American Health Care Act, is now praising the latest version of the proposed law. His reaction follows a report released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which Rep. Brooks says validates key changes he insisted upon in the original bill.

Brooks says that, according to the CBO, the American Health Care Act will lower average premiums in the individual market by 4 to 30 percent or more. Additionally, he praised tax credits included in the amended health care bill, which range from between $2,000- $4,000 per year for an individual and up to $14,000 per year for a family.

“There is still much work to be done, but the AHCA is a step towards providing Americans the freedom to choose health plans that are right for them at a cost they can afford, not plans forced on them by Washington bureaucrats,” he added.

This week, it was revealed that Yellowhammer State is state hardest-hit by the failures of Obamacare. According to a new study released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the average Alabamian is paying $397 more monthly for coverage today than they did in 2013.

Rep. Brooks was once outspoken against the AHCA’s original language, previously claiming it failed to deliver on promises Republicans made to the American people.

“This bill is a lump of coal,” he said in March. “And it is the largest welfare program ever proposed by Republicans in the history of the Republican Party. It’s going to be disastrous for our deficit and debt long term.”

Brooks announced earlier this month that he would run for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming special election. Party primary elections will be held on August 15, with a possible runoff on September 26. The general election is set to take place on December 12.