Dem Rep. who called for Trump’s impeachment and then denied it to speak at a university in Alabama

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is going to deliver a speech Friday evening to college Democrats at Auburn University. She has made headlines recently for openly calling for the impeachment of President Trump, and then she denied it.

Hours after Waters tweeted that she was going to “fight everyday until he’s impeached,” she told MSNBC that she never called for his impeachment. Even Politifact said she was lying about saying she didn’t call for Trump’s impeachment.

This comes a month after she released a cryptic tweet that simply said, “Get ready for impeachment.”

Waters, elected to the U.S. House in 1991 and the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in the late 1990s, has clearly made some irresponsible and unsubstantiated claims about the president and the future of his administration. That whole Russian narrative that Waters and many other Democrats peddled now looks pretty laughable.

Waters is scheduled to be at Pebble Hill (home of Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts) in Auburn on Friday. She will reportedly be joined by state representatives Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Elaine Beech (D-Chatom).

It’s difficult to imagine what this Rep., who is either an outright liar or is suffering from serious memory loss, will have to say to young students. Some friendly advice to her would be not to speak too harshly about the man who won this state last November by 27 points.