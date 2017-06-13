Decorated Former Navy SEAL to run for Alabama State Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jeff Still launched his bid for the State Senate last week with an announcement video highlighting his decorated military service and business skills. Still is running as a Republican in District Seven for the seat held by Sen. Paul Sanford (R-Hunstville).

“Public service has been my calling for the past 22 years. I love my community and my country, and I know I can make a difference in Montgomery,” Still said in an official launch statement. “We need to send outsiders to Montgomery who has real-world experience confronting today’s challenges — someone who will fight every day for our values, better schools, greater infrastructure, and less government interference in our daily lives.”

During his two decades with the SEALs, Still led the SEAL sniper school, the SEAL K9 program, and “hundreds of combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and around the world.” Since his retirement from the military, he has worked as a businessman in Huntsville.

Although his campaign website does not yet list his platform, the launch video describes Still as a conservative Republican.

Friends, family, and associates describe Still as a patient leader with “a real business sense.” In his own words, Still’s most important leadership quality is his willingness to listen and act. “Leadership is about showing I have as much commitment, trust, and loyalty in you that you have in me,” Still said.

He also emphasized that his service in an elite special operations unit uniquely prepares him for this type of public service. “Being a SEAL prepares you just as much for business as it does for the legislature because you have to be committed to what you are doing,” he said. “I know I can get something done in Montgomery because I’ve done it my entire life.”

Still will face at least one opponent in the June 5, 2018, primary, as Nicole Jones has also launched her campaign. Sanford is currently unsure if he will run for reelection.