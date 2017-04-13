As Bentley exits Alabama Capitol, State Auditor vows to locate ‘Wanda’s Desk’

As Robert Bentley moves out of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion following his resignation, State Auditor Jim Zeigler is vowing to ensure that all state-owned items are accounted for. That includes tracking down an infamous piece of furniture that became central to the scandal involving the disgraced former governor.

“We will not have a situation like Bill and Hillary Clinton had when they left the White House,” Zeigler said, referring to claims that the former first couple took several valuable items from the presidential residence.

“I will also locate Wanda’s desk and try to reconstruct what happened to it,” he said.

“Wanda’s desk” quickly became a political meme in Alabama since Yellowhammer first leaked audio of Bentley’s inappropriate conversation with Rebekah Mason.

In the recordings, the Governor calls Mrs. Mason “baby” and discusses how much he enjoys standing behind her and touching her breasts. He also references a past encounter and says if they are going to do “that” again, they will need to start locking the door and also consider moving “Wanda’s” desk further away, presumably referencing executive assistant Wanda Kelly, whose Capitol office is just outside of the Governor’s.

As efforts to remove Bentley from office, two state legislators- Reps. Ed Henry (R- Hartselle), and Johnny Mack Morrow (D- Red Bay) had tried to locate the desk, but were denied access to the area where Kelly’s office was situated.

The current location of “Wanda’s desk” is unknown.

Zeigler said in a press release that Bentley has until April 14 to move out of the State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, and Governor’s Beach Mansion. Audits are expected to take place between April 17 and April 25.