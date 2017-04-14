Alabama will spend $16,000 to replace Bentley’s name on welcome signs

The Alabama Department of Transportation is making haste to remove traces of Robert Bentley’s administration. This week, following the disgraced former governor’s resignation, they announced that they have begun the work of removing and replacing signs that name him as the state’s top executive.

The Department confirms that they started removing signs across the state on Monday after the governor resigned. It will take about three weeks to replace new signs bearing the name of Kay Ivey, the former Lt. Governor that has now stepped in to Bentley’s place.

The reported cost of replacing the signs will run $16,000.

On Monday afternoon, Bentley was booked in the Montgomery County Sherriff’s office, having cut a deal that will allow him to avoid a heavy sentence. As part of the agreement, he was compelled to immediately resign his office and give up his retirement and security benefits. He was charged with two misdemeanors for ethics violations and will be expected to pay thousands in fines and serve over 100 hours of community service.

The governor’s administration has been mired in scandal since Yellowhammer first released audio of him allegedly making sexual advanced towards Mason in 2014. He has repeatedly denied any wrong doing, both moral and legal. Since that time, he has faced state and federal investigations, along with an ongoing impeachment effort by members of the State House of Representatives.

In articles of impeachment filed last year, members of the House charged the governor with neglect of duty, corruption, incompetency, and offenses of moral turpitude. The articles never made it out of the House.

Bentley was elected to serve as Governor in 2010, and re-elected in 2014.