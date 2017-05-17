Alabama city considers decriminalizing some marijuana offenses

MOBILE, Ala. — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has introduced a potential city ordinance that would decriminalize several minor marijuana offenses. First brought forward at last night’s City Council meeting, the vote on the measure has been pushed back in order to ensure it complies with state law.

Decriminalization differs from legalization in that the former lessens penalties for certain illegal acts, while the latter eliminates any legal consequences for an act whatsoever.

The draft version of the Mobile ordinance would remove the requirement of law enforcement to arrest individuals for 12 marijuana related crimes, such as public intoxication, possession in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Instead, those busted by law enforcement would received a Uniform Non-Traffic Citation and Complaint. If a charge is uncontested, the mandatory court appearance would be waived and those convicted would be fined $100.

Stimpson and Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber say that the purpose of the ordinance is to allow law enforcement to focus their time and resources on violent crimes. “We’re transporting people from jurisdiction areas in custodial situations for very minor offenses and bringing them all the way downtown only to have them sign their own bond, so this is a way to have the bond issued at the scene and avoid transport,” Barber told Mobile’s NBC affiliate.

Over the past decade, states across the union have experimented with varying degrees of marijuana legalization. The Obama Justice Department generally took a hands-off approach to pro-marijuana state statues, but the DOJ under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sought to increase federal enforcement of strict drug laws.

According to Governing Magazine, eight states have legalized marijuana for recreational use and 19 others have “Medical marijuana broadly legalized.” Alabama is in neither category.

What do you think about the possibility of marijuana one day being legal in Alabama? Vote in our poll below.

  • Joseph Burk

    Why not just let people buy a license to smoke it — It really is about the money after all .

  • Rickey Gleaton

    I think it should be legalized, just think of the jobs that it would create by all the Dispensaries that would open, & all the farms that would start producing it creating jobs & tax dollars for the state. Because people who want to use it for medical or recreational use either way are going to get it one way or another. So just like Alcohol make it legal so that there is some sort of revenue from it for the state any way. And that’s my opinion on the matter so do with it what you will. But I say make it legal just like Colorado and the rest of the states who have done so. So get our representatives and such to seek council from Colorado, California, Washington, Maine & all others who have done so and see how they done this and follow suit. And get the tax dollars for our state to use for education and such. Lord knows our schools can use the money since we can’t get the Lottery for help with that.