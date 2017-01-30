ACLU demands Sessions vote be stalled until Trump’s refugee order is stopped

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for a delay in confirmation for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), President Trump’s pick for Attorney General, until the recent executive order on immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries is rolled back.

“We’ve got [attorney general nominee] Jeff Sessions, who we’re told was involved somehow in the drafting of these executive orders,” said Faiz Shakir, political director for the ACLU. “If they want to press this through, say: You don’t get an attorney general until you overturn the Muslim ban.”

The vote on Sessions in the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to go forward on Tuesday morning. He is expected to make it to the floor with every Republican voting for him and every Democrat against. Among the general body, Sessions is expected to face a similar situation, however, one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said that he will vote for his Alabama colleague.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order placing a ban refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and a 120-day ban on other refugees. While cheered by his supporters, the executive order has faced criticism from Democrats, some Republicans, and the international community.

A federal judge quickly put a halt to the order by issuing a stay ending deportations. Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York held that Trump’s action violates refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

(h/t The Washington Post)