‘Morning Joe’ panelist: Expect ‘more Roy Moores’ to represent GOP in 2018

Former President Barack Obama’s Press Secretary Josh Earnest expects more “Roy Moores” to be on the ballot for Republicans in 2018, and referred to other potential GOP candidates as “crazy,” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday.

“Morning Joe” Co-host Willie Geist asked if GOP Senate candidate Moore’s special election loss in Alabama was a rebuke on President Donald Trump, or a reprimand of Moore’s alleged behavior. Earnest pivoted to the upcoming midterms and took the question as an opportunity to disparage Republicans.

“There are going to be more Roy Moores in 2018. There are going to be crazy people who are running on the Republican side who do likely win primaries,” he said.

Earnest also believes the instability of Republican candidates will motivate Democrats to come out and vote, but said the party would have to find its own message, instead of relying on being anti-GOP.

“That is going to fuel some Democratic turnout and some Democrat enthusiasm and energy,” he said. “But Democrats are also going to need to center on their own message that does succeed in getting people motivated and energized. So they’re not just voting against something, but they’re also voting for something as well.”

