If Democrats are this upset about the census’ citizenship question, they should boycott it

For some reason Democrats don’t want to know how many illegal immigrants are actually in the country.

It’s odd, they seem to be perfectly content with allowing them to stay, giving them legal status, and forgiving almost all their discretion, but they are not inclined to show us how many people they are actually willing to do this for. The question on citizenship was added by the Trump administration to get an accurate count of what number of illegals we are dealing with. New York, California, and other states are not happy about this, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told the Washington Post:

“What the Trump Administration is requesting is not just alarming, it is an unconstitutional attempt to discourage an accurate census count,” he said.

Why this matters: The argument is that asking illegals to identify themselves as illegals will deter them from participating in the Census, which is used to assign representation in the House of Representatives. This sounds more like a feature than a bug to me. Citizens will be counted, illegals will not, and representation will be based on that count with citizens trumping illegals.

If Democrats truly believe this is “unconstitutional”, they have one option: Boycott the census altogether, throw out your forms, and refuse to be counted.

The details:

— The Justice Department requested the citizenship question be added to the 2020 Census in order to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross issued a memo granting the request.

— The Census is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution.

— If you do not provide accurate information during the Census you could be fined up to $500.

— The now-controversial citizenship question was part of the Census process until 1950.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.