Alabama woman sentenced for robbing Mississippi post office 31 mins ago / News
Good grief! Now government has snitches in your kids’ dental office? 1 hour ago / Opinion
Alabama State Legislature passes Jobs Enhancement Act, provides clarity to state’s economic developers 1 hour ago / News Release
Alabama lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections 2 hours ago / News
Getting to know Alabama State Sen. Bill Hightower — GOP gubernatorial hopeful talks education, infrastructure, social conservatism 2 hours ago / Campaign HQ
Joann Bashinsky given Yellowhammer’s Lifetime Service Award for ‘selfless generosity and dedication to improving the lives of Alabamians’ 2 hours ago / News
Auburn University formally installs its 19th president 3 hours ago / News
Gov. Ivey honored at ‘Women of Impact’ event — Remembers Alabama’s first female governor Lurleen Wallace 3 hours ago / News
Sheriff: 4 children exposed to meth by 3 adults in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Shunnarah attorney Craig Niedenthal reveals a ‘bizarre’ case he encountered 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama legislative session ends: Wrapping up the good, bad & ugly 5 hours ago / News
Brittany Howard is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 17 hours ago / Feature
Final passage for bill to close drunk driving loophole in Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Birmingham ranked the 6th best place to celebrate Easter 19 hours ago / News
Commissioning date announced for Alabama-built combat ship 20 hours ago / News
If Democrats are this upset about the census’ citizenship question, they should boycott it 20 hours ago / Opinion
Al Sharpton’s half brother challenges capital murder charge 21 hours ago / News
Alabama Police fatally shoot woman driving car dragging officer 22 hours ago / News
Why do Christians call Christ’s death ‘Good Friday’? 22 hours ago / Opinion
2 hours ago

Getting to know Alabama State Sen. Bill Hightower — GOP gubernatorial hopeful talks education, infrastructure, social conservatism

MOBILE — As this year’s legislative session winds down, Alabama gubernatorial hopeful State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) finds himself juggling the duties of running a statewide campaign and the responsibilities of being an Alabama state senator with the legislature in a rush to adjourn for 2018.

With the June Republican primary around the corner, the father of three and grandfather of three insists he is running as an outsider despite having served as the senator for Alabama State Senate District 35 since 2013.

From a side room at the Whole Foods Market on Airport Boulevard adjacent to his campaign headquarters, Hightower explained to Yellowhammer News his motivations for running, his governing philosophy and how he would change the status quo to make the state of Alabama better.

YHN: Why are you running for governor?

HIGHTOWER: Well, I’ve been a senator for five years – a state senator. And I’ve always been a student of public policy, but when I up there the lack of leadership that is occurring in the executive office. And since I work for businesses – I’ve been a businessman, I know when a company doesn’t have a properly functioning CEO what happens in those companies. And I think that’s the issue that we’ve had. We’ve not had an executive to lead the state. So, I thought I could make a difference in that regard.

YHN: One of the problems with candidates from Mobile is getting the statewide recognition. You’ve always had that with a Huntsville candidate and a Mobile candidate. What are you going to do differently to broaden your presence in the state?

HIGHTOWER: Well, geographic location might be a factor that you look. You try to collate on the probabilities. To be honest, there is no magic city in the state, but I am the only southern candidate. So, I’m not fighting – there’s nobody competing for the people down here.

I’ve got a fairly good platform already politically. My dad was a medical doctor here and in Birmingham. I have a son that lives in Birmingham.

What I like to say that is different is the message that I have. I’m not just talking about what I’m trying to accomplish in the Senate, but what I plan to do as an executive. I have a 12-point plan that I’m calling “Alabama First.” It is on my website at BillHightower.com.

The ideas, the challenge of reform, also just having a governor that we can point to and say, “That’s a governor,” somebody like a Nikki Haley, or like a Scott Walker. We haven’t had that, and I think we need that in order to recruit businesses and deal with some of the fundamental issues that we have in Montgomery.

YHN: When it comes to economic development and recruiting of businesses, what ideas do you have that are different that hasn’t been tried yet, or aren’t already in place?

HIGHTOWER: I want to be strategic about our business recruitment. Georgia is not trying to recruit automotive companies because they know the future of the automotive industry is going to be very, very different.

I think we’ve got a good automotive base, but with that comes technology now, and we need to focus on that technology. Artificial intelligence is coming at us at a rapid pace. And we have clusters of competence in Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, you know, Mobile, other cities. And I want to leverage that.

The business recruitment – we’ve done pretty good, but we’ve had a dermatologist doing our business recruitment. He doesn’t know much about big business. We’ve had a lawyer before that. What could we do if we had a business guy?

My background is working for Fortune 500 companies. I’ve lived overseas. I’ve lived throughout the United States. Those companies taught me the fundamentals of business – about supply chain, contract negotiation, personnel, leadership, leadership development, organizational development.

These companies have budgets the size of the state of Alabama. They have as many employees as Alabama has. So, big organizations and leadership is something I am familiar with, and I know how to go in and turn situations around.

That is competency we haven’t had in Montgomery, and that’s one I want to lend to the state.

My familiarity with that whole business development-recruitment process comes from two sides. One side is I’ve been in the big business making decisions about where we’re going to put a plant or where we’re going to move a production line to. I’ve dealt with the international companies.

But the other is I’ve been inside the government and know how it is we incentivize those companies to come. So I will be the one that protects the Alabama investment from those companies because they just want to take everything they can get.

I have asked for the Secretary of Commerce to do a third-party review of their recruitment model to make sure that we are getting a positive return on investment. Sen. Trip Pittman and myself required that a couple of years ago. It is an issue that is close to me because I’ve seen both sides of the issue.

That would be what I would do different. We can recruit any company we want if we give them everything they want. The question is you don’t want to give them everything they want. They’ll take all you have. I want to try and do it differently.

Also, before we didn’t have jobs and we had people. Now we have jobs, and we don’t have people. I want to focus on certification programs in high schools throughout the state. Stop assuming that every student is going to go to college. The certification programs goes beyond shop. It goes into cosmetology and bookkeeping certification, or nurse certification.

We’ve let community college – they used to be trade school. Now they are college prep. And with dual enrollment in high schools, that is college prep. There is kind of a redundancy there. I want to cause the junior college system – some are very well run, but when the assets are not well utilized, I want to pull that in and focus on high school so that when a student graduates, they’ll have a certification that allows them to go get a $35,000-$45,000-a-year job.

That’s going to affect juvenile hall. That’s going to affect truancy. That’s going to affect Medicaid. That’s going to affect prisons. It’s enormous.

In New Mexico, they calculated if they can decrease the dropout rate by 2,500 students in high school, they would save $700 million in their budget. There’s an enormous connectivity in the cost of operating state services when people don’t graduate.

But I think the vocational thing will boost that graduation rate. Some cities are doing it already. But I want to get the visibility throughout the state and try to push it.

YHN: When you go to the rural counties around the state, the one complaint they sometimes have is the attention tends to be given to Huntsville and Mobile with economic growth, and they feel left out of the mix. This goes back a little to the skills part of the last question, but how do you make these other places around the state a more viable option for business looking to locate in Alabama?

HIGHTOWER: Infrastructure, and what I mean by that is roads, bridges, waterways and Internet connectivity, and improving that because I have a business that I know of in Alabama right now that wants to locate in a rural county that does not have Internet connectivity, and therefore cannot. I want to do that.

Go back to education – right now at Murphy High School, a midtown school here, the students are taking live University of Alabama courses and interacting with a professor there in Tuscaloosa. That’s incredible because we can take that broadband connectivity and we can take our best teachers and run them in schools in rural areas and change the cost model and availability of course work.

I think the Columbia School over in Baldwin County, it is one of the largest Internet schools in the states. You can take Harvard and Yale courses online right now. Why can’t we do high schools?

Outside of Birmingham, there’s a school system that has a virtual school platform, and they’re making money. A public school is making money by enabling students who can’t access the school, whether they’re handicapped or unable or special needs. They can take high school courses at home online.

So, with that Internet connectivity, you can change the education model in multiple areas. If you change the education model in the rural areas – if you change the education model, I think you can have a workforce that is more prepared.

You know, I’m not talking about a three-month program here. I think one of the biggest things that we’ve done is we’ve talked in terms of a year or two. But I’m going to try to put the building blocks in place for the next 40 years. I don’t want to just think about a decade. I want to take it by the century.

That’s where artificial intelligence and, I think the expansion of STEM programs in high schools is so critical. The automotive industry, for instance – driverless cars, fractional ownership, lighter cars, battery-powered cars.

I think in some places, I would be selling my dealership right now if I were a car dealer owner because it’s going to shift radically.

That’s some of what I would do, but I also want to leverage the strengths of each of the regions because we need to pick a few, not everything – pick a few industries that are very conducive to certain regions in the state, and we can focus on those industries.

If everything is your priority, then nothing is your priority. So, we’re going to have to pick.

YHN: When you talk about infrastructure, people of think of roads and bridges. Do you have a punch list of projects in mind?

HIGHTOWER: What I want to do is right now, the governor politicizes roadbuilding and shifts the spin around to get legislators’ votes. I want to develop a road, bridge and waterway commission. Might even make it broadband.

See, we’re thinking about roads and bridges. That is what everybody is thinking. But tomorrow is broadband.

And we have the fourth-most navigable waters in the nation. So, waterway maintenance is huge.

What I want to do is put a commission together like Tennessee, like Georgia – that not only develops a 10-year plan, but sticks to it, and therefore take the politicization of the roadbuilding process out.

So then I do two things – I get a long-term view instead of a short-term view. I think everybody agrees to the benefit of that. But I also benefit my road and bridge builders, and waterway maintenance and broadband because they’ll be able to maintain a workforce, and not be jerked off-and-on, left-and-right and north-and-south. You’ll have more of a steady volume. I want to maintain our road and bridge building capacity here in Alabama. We’ve lost maybe 10 bridge builders since 2008.

I don’t want to rely on bridge builders outside the state. I want to have that capability inside the state.

[…]

YHN: Tell us about how you would fund infrastructure.

I think also you know, one of the things I want to implement is sell and lease back all assets.

We own a lot of real estate, a lot of buildings in this state. If we don’t have a five-year plan – if we can’t identify a purpose within five years, we have to sell that land. I pushed legislation this session that said if you didn’t have a strategic purpose, you had to sell it. That money would then come into a central depository. I want to use that in order to build infrastructure projects and leverage for specific capital purchase projects.

That involves privatizing the DOT. Texas has a budget 10 times our size, yet they only have 50 percent more people to execute that budget.

So, I want to outsource as much government where it makes sense.

YHN: Privatizing the DOT – that would probably raise a lot of eyebrows. How would you do that?

HIGHTOWER: I know it can be done. Look at the Texas numbers. We can outsource more of the planning. When you talk to county commissions, they feel like the Alabama DOT raises their costs by making them over-engineer projects.

But we have a lot of buildings and lands we can sell off that we don’t have a specific purpose for. That would definitely be one of the focus areas. We’ll take that savings and redeploy it in infrastructure projects. That’s the whole idea. […]

YHN: When you talk about waterways – that seems to be sort of an antiquated means of transit. Talk a little about that as a priority.

HIGHTOWER: We’re moving into a new era with the expansion of the Panama Canal. Now we have post-Panama vessels, and they have deeper drafts and wider berths. I’ve gone to the Panama Canal and have seen these ships. They’re amazing.

So that brings a whole other realm of cargo and capability into the state, and our waterways go up through the state. So this isn’t just a coastal issue, it’s an Alabama-wide issue. We ship automobile steel. We ship copper. We ship coal. We ship scrap – just enormous amounts through our waterways.

It’s not just for tourism we have waterways. It’s an industrial boon to our state was well, and it does reach all the way to Huntsville. It is not just a coastal phenomenon, but it is one that FEMA is increasing unable to fund.

I think one of the things I want to bring to the state is focus on making the easy-to business and continue to have improvement. I am from manufacturing. We have the phrase “continuous improvement, best in class.” I’m always looking for those to implement.

So making it easy – but also, the Alabama tax reform. Thirty states around the nation have revived that taxes and that’s why for three years, I have tried to implement the flat tax in Montgomery.

My first rendition would take the 5 percent tax rate down to 2.6 percent. It would be revenue-neutral and eliminate the need to file the Alabama state return. I think it would unleash a tremendous amount of economic upside to the state.

But what I’ve found is the Montgomery interests put it down. They won’t let change come.

I’ve also focused on trying to eliminate waste and fraud, and also improve education funding, by addressing the fact that we have the most earmarked budget in the nation at 93 percent. We go every year over the decision to spend 7 percent of the state’s budget, and no state is looking at us as a posterchild on how to do it.

So, I introduced a bill that would from here on out if ever you earmark something before you would get a credit, exemption or deduction, after seven years it would have to fall off. It wasn’t in perpetuity.

The difficult aspect to how the earmark came us was that it was done in 1940, and our priorities have changed significantly. We can’t change anything. I’ve tried to implement budget reform so that we could have more dollars in education.

Part of that inability to not move, part of the immovability of the Montgomery scene has something to do with term limits. And that’s why I introduced and carried to the Senate floor term limit that would limit everyone’s service to three consecutive terms or 12 years.

Now what was amazing about that is that a month ago, the Senate and the House passed a joint resolution calling on Congress to introduce term limits in Washington, D.C., part of the Article V convention.

So I said if they want term limits in D.C., they ought to have them in Montgomery. I submitted a bill to do it, and they killed it. I had nine colleagues stand with me on this.

That was an effort to try to change the landscape. If I did that, then I could get people that hadn’t been there, part of the system – going out to dinner every night with the lobbyists and looking to the lobbyists for the funding of everything – I could change that mentality somewhat, not radically.

Once more about the term limit thing, you know it is a Constitutional amendment, so people have to vote on it. Our polling shows 84 percent of the public wants term limits – just the fact, they won’t even let it come up for a vote for the public.

YHN: The stranglehold in Montgomery – what else besides term limits would change that culture? It seems like every decade or so, you have some big political shift, and they say, “We’re going to clean up the corruption in Montgomery.” But they have been saying that for a hundred years.

HIGHTOWER: We’ve had some bumps for sure, and I’m not proud of it. I am tired of people outside of Alabama laughing at us.

But we know how Alabama is. We like it here. It’s a great place to live. We got some incredible businesses, incredible people here. I think businesspeople running is a big help. And, I think you’re not going to get any change in Montgomery with people that have worked there for 20 and 30 years in office. You’re not going to get the reforms people want.

That is what I want. Part of my message is I don’t want to maintain. I want to reform. My reforms are focused on – this may be simple to say, but children. If we’re focused on children, I’ll focus on education. I’ll focus on business. And I’ll focus on the future if that is the core issue.

We’ve got alternative education possibilities for students now, which I think has helped the low-income tremendously.

Having somebody that has business acumen talk about where you’re going to develop a strategy – when I went to the Senate, I asked the Senate leadership, “What’s the three-year plan here?” They said, “We don’t have a plan for next week. What do you mean a three-year plan?”

I said I wanted to have a longer-range plan and I want to work with the legislature on trying to execute that plan. Governor Bentley never came over to the legislature and said, “Guys, let’s pull together, we need to get this done.”

It’s my understanding Bob Riley did, but they never did it, and I think that was not the way to operate. You’ve got to lead by example, and you have got to try to serve people.

YHN: The current governor now – what would you do differently from what she has done during her first year or so in office?

HIGHTOWER: I think she took over at a difficult time. Many people are grateful for it. I know Kay Ivey. I was in the race four months before she ever was. And I determined when she announced after I had been in it for four months that Alabama still needs somebody that is a businessperson in order to bring kind of a new level of professionalism and visibility to the state.

I hope it is me, but if it is not me, we need to have a governor that we can be proud of, somebody that can run from the right start for four years to really make the changes that we need in Montgomery.

YHN: Social issues – talk about your positions on marriage, abortion, your view of the separation of church and state.

HIGHTOWER: Everybody else can talk about their position on it, but I’m the only one you can actually go and see my record on.

Look up my bills. You know, I passed a bill to sell baby body parts. I’ve supported every piece of pro-life legislation, not because it is fashionable. My wife and I have worked in the pro-life movement ever since we were married.

I also want to make adoption easy and at a lower cost for people. We have got to do it right. We have got to make it easy because we have more and more, quote, unquote “orphans” in our society. And state government can’t take care of that. The community has to help us.

YHN: We’ll wrap it up on this – give me a closing sale’s pitch if you were standing before voters on election eve.

HIGHTOWER: There are four things I like to point out – my business background. There’s no other candidate – these companies I’ve worked for, they have budgets the size of Alabama. I’ve had corporate leadership in that. That’s important because they’ve taught me how to turn tough situations around. That is what I want to do as governor.

Two is I am an outsider. You say, “Well wait a minute. You’re a senator.” I am, but when I ran for the Senate, Montgomery spent a million dollars to defeat me. The other candidate was a long-termer, and I spent $100,000, and I beat him. Montgomery was shocked when somebody they didn’t pick won.

I’ve remained outside the bubble. I’ve voted against every tax increase that has been proposed – primarily because I want reform before I want revenue. Before we fix our budgetary problem, why add money? It just perpetuates the same problem.

Montgomery has a history of transferring money out of education to other programs. We’re already taking from education when education needs more dollars. They need more resources, not less.

[…]

The third is I am conservative. I am not a conservative because it is stylish. I’ve been that way ever since college. I read von Mises, Hayek and Friedman – conservative economics. I like that stuff.

But we also know it works. Rudy Giuliani implemented a conservative agenda in New York that turned New York around. Rick Perry – Texas has been amazing economically.

I’ve been voted consistently in the top three conservatives in the Senate every year I have been there. But look, I don’t want to just be – I tell everybody first I’m a conservative, then second a Republican. I call myself a Bill Hightower Republican because I’m going to vote on what’s right. I’m going to do what’s right.

The Republican Party is something I’ve been a part of. I’m on the county executive committee. I’m on the state executive committee in the Republican Party. But I’m looking at solutions that work, and that’s what I’m going to aim at. That’s the conservative, but the record part – the one you can see.

The last thing I want you to walk away with is the leadership part.  A lot of people in the race are talking about what they have done. I’m going to talk about what I’m going to do. I’ve got a 12-point plan that I’ve published and made public for everybody.

My biggest concern in this particular race is that people are not going to have the opportunity to vet the candidates. We need to have debates. We need to get out, all of us so that everybody in Alabama knows the vast bench strength that is being offered here. When a candidate isn’t there, there isn’t an appropriate vetting procedure. That’s a big concern in this particular race.

YHN: I asked you early about being the “Mobile” candidate. What have you done making the rounds around the state?

HIGHTOWER: I think we put 20,000 miles in four months on the car. My wife and I have driven all throughout the state visiting everybody that will meet with me. But also strategically, people that I know have the values that I have would see me as a valuable candidate – businesspeople, a lot of businesspeople.

As I’ve worked overseas, I’ve done mission work at the same time. That’s enabled me to be in touch with many, many faith-based organizations throughout the state. But also, I teach at a Christian camp and things like this.

All of those relationships have been there long before I ran for office. I’m with Outback America. Outback America does camps out in West Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville. I helped carry that camp out to Poland and to the Ukraine. There’s a lot of people in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa that are working with me on that.

Now as far as penetrating, [Monday] my commercial hits the airwaves and in that commercial, you’ll see that I talk the whole time. I don’t have a narrator. That’s on purpose. And I touch on the points that I’ve worked on ever since I’ve been in the Senate.

You know, I didn’t bring up these issues like budget reform, tax reform just this year. I’ve been doing this ever since I’ve been in the Senate. I certainly don’t want it to be perceived this is just coming out in the last year. I’ve enjoyed working in the Senate, and I was about to go back into private work and bring that to a close because I never thought I wanted it to be a career. I want to serve and get out like the Founding Fathers did.

But when I looked over across the road … the casual observer – they saw it in newspapers and tweets or Yellowhammer – I said, this is just bad, bad leadership. And I thought I could do better. And that’s when I decided I would offer myself up for this. I don’t have a big group behind me. The incumbent is not really incumbent. She wasn’t elected in.

My fear is Alabama is going to accept something average when they can have something exceptional.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

31 mins ago

Alabama woman sentenced for robbing Mississippi post office

An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for her role in the robbery of a North Mississippi post office and the shooting of the postmaster during the crime.

Federal authorities say 36-year-old Angela Roy of Wilmer was sentenced Thursday to 270 months— consecutive 150-month and 120-month terms — for the Sept. 23, 2016, armed robbery at the Randolph Mississippi Post Office.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Roy for aiding and abetting in the armed robbery and discharge of a firearm during that robbery.

Evidence shows Roy contacted the post office to make sure it was open minutes before she and co-defendant Thomas Scott went to the building. Scott shot the postmaster while Roy waited outside.

The pair was arrested in Lockport, Louisiana, on Sept. 27 as they tried to flee to Texas.

Scott pleaded guilty for his role in the crime and was sentenced to 195 months in prison.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Good grief! Now government has snitches in your kids’ dental office?

How sharper than a serpent’s tooth to have a despotic pediatric dentist.

Parents who decide, for whatever reason, that they don’t like their children’s oral care provider should be forewarned. Empowered by government “mandatory reporter” laws, dental offices are now using their authority to threaten families with child abuse charges if they don’t comply with the cavity police.

Mom Trey Hoyumpa shared a letter last week on Facebook from a dental office called Smiles 4 Keeps in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania. It informed her that if she did not make a dental appointment for “regular professional cleanings” for her child, she could be charged with “dental neglect.” Citing a law called Pennsylvania Act 31 on child abuse recognition and reporting, the dental office threatened to report the mom to state authorities if she did not schedule an appointment.

Hoyumpa wrote: “Smiles 4 Keeps bullies the parents, controls the care behind closed doors, and turns parents into villains…and I will not stand for it anymore!!!”

On social media, parents who’ve encountered the toxic alliance of snoopy medical providers and child welfare agencies shared their own experiences with government bullies who operate on a presumption of guilt.

Brett Darken wrote: “Anyone familiar with ‘family court,’ DCF, state probate and guardianship courts know well this story. In any other context, it would be considered a threat, coercion and intimidation under RICO laws. But because it’s the government, it’s legal.”

This is a menacing threat to have hanging over customers of dental practices, or any medical providers for that matter: If you leave, you better tell us where you are going or we could report you to government child welfare agencies for suspected abuse.

One Twitter commenter wondered: “Is this fake?”

Unfortunately, it’s all too real, and the dental office is championing an intrusive practice that is likely to spread.

Smiles 4 Keeps replied to parental criticism on Facebook by quoting the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry definition of “dental neglect” as the “willful failure of parent or guardian to seek and follow through with treatment necessary to ensure a level of oral health essential for adequate function and freedom from pain and infection.”

The dental office also defended its intimidation letter to the mom by explaining that physicians and dentists are “mandated reporters” who are “required to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect to social service or law enforcement agencies in order to prevent such tragedy.”

But as investigative reporter Terri LaPoint at MedicalKidnap.com points out, nowhere has Smiles 4 Keeps provided any evidence that Trey Hoyumpa was neglectful or abusive in any way. Moreover, Smiles 4 Keeps insists that parents provide the name of a new dentist if the family chooses to find a new provider. Hoyumpa was just one of 17 recipients of the threatening Smiles 4 Keeps salvos.

Dr. Ross Wezmar of Smiles 4 Keeps actually boasted to local news station WNEP about the snitch letters’ ability “to jar the parent to realize that with a child comes responsibility.” Benevolent Dr. Marcus Welby he is not. Wezmar claimed his bully notes are the first in the nation to be dispatched. With the encroachment of socialized medicine in America, they certainly won’t be the last.

Think it can’t happen to you? Last year, in Ontario, Canada, mom Melissa Lopez wanted a second opinion on getting fillings for her daughter and decided to change providers. The jilted dentist, as Lenore Skenazy reported on Reason.com, called Child Protective Services to report possible “oral neglect.” The case was dismissed, but CPS refuses to remove Lopez’s file from its books — it is part of a permanent record that keeps a permanent cloud of suspicion over her.

Skenazy drills down to the core: “The issue here is how easy it is to drag a family into an abuse investigation, and how hard it is for the family, like an impacted molar, to get itself extracted.”

Indeed, the partnership between medical providers and government child welfare services has threatened innocent families across the country under the guise of “protecting the children.” It is a short hop from cavity-shaming and misdiagnoses to ripping families apart.

Don’t forget the case of Justina Pelletier, savagely torn from her family by Boston Children’s Hospital after the prestigious medical institution wrongly accused her parents of causing her chronic illness. BCH locked Justina in a mental ward until her sister published an undercover video of Justina pleading to be reunited with her family. Public outrage forced her release and now the Pelletiers are suing BCH.

Big Nanny monitors hostile to family privacy and autonomy are everywhere — in your kids’ classrooms, cafeterias, and doctors’ and dentists’ offices. Eternal vigilance against government intrusion is the price of parenthood.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Alabama State Legislature passes Jobs Enhancement Act, provides clarity to state’s economic developers

The Alabama Jobs Enhancement Act, HB317, was passed in this week’s legislative session. Through the passing of HB317, Alabama maintains the ability to competitively position itself for economic development prospects, as well as the investment and jobs associated with these projects.

The main purpose of HB317 is to provide clarity to professional economic developers in Alabama. It clarifies the definition of lobbying for economic developers without altering any rules regarding traditional lobbying for these organizations.

“The passage of the Alabama Jobs Enhancement Act (HB317) ensures that Alabama will remain competitive for economic development projects and the investment and jobs associated with those projects,” said Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA). “This act simply clarifies that site selectors and economic developers are not required to register as lobbyists in order to carry out customary economic development activities. It does nothing to weaken the ethics law.”

HB317 will not allow public officials in Alabama to profit from their office and is not part of a campaign to weaken Alabama’s ethic laws. The Alabama Jobs Enhancement Act does not change or amend any of the key provisions regarding economic gains or gifts in the state’s Ethics Act.

“The hundreds of economic developers in the state appreciate the efforts of the state legislature, the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ethics Commissioners for their leadership in assessing an issue that could have proved devastating to Alabama’s economic development effort,” stated Searcy.

With the passing of HB317, local economic developers across the state can continue growing Alabama’s economy without fear of unnecessary legal liability.

Alabama lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections

Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy in an election year session. They found it anyway.

In a scandal-battered state, lawmakers said they were looking toward a low-key session that focused on budgets. It remained that way largely until near the end when they adjourned Thursday amid last-minute disputes over ethics legislation, the demise of a racial profiling bill and some sniping between the House of Representatives and Senate over the pace of votes.

The House spent part of Thursday debating a bill to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law. Supporters said it was needed to clarify recent questions about whether the developers should register as lobbyists, something they said would hurt the state’s job recruitment efforts by exposing potential deals in the works. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised the bill’s approval, saying the state is committed to “attracting world-class jobs for all Alabamians.”

Opposing lawmakers cautioned that approving an ethics exemption was “bad optics” as lawmakers head into election season. Republicans won a legislative majority in 2010 by campaigning against Montgomery corruption.

“The horse you rode in on could be the horse you ride out on,” said Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa.

After past high-profile battles over abortion and other social issues, lawmakers seemed to put more emphasis on economic issues this session.

Amid rosier budget projections, they approved pay raises for public school and state employees and bonuses for retirees. Lawmakers approved a Republican bill cutting income taxes for low-income households. The amount was worth an average of about $22 for low-income families.

Lawmakers also voted to boost prison funding in the face of a federal court order to improve mental health care.

“The budgets were good budgets. The challenge is next year,” said Republican Sen Trip Pittman, who chairs the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.

Pittman said he was proud the state was able to give raises and bonuses to public employees.

Alabama’s general fund budget was bolstered since lawmakers purposely decided last year to leave $93 million in reserve. That money won’t be available next year.

Some big issues were left unresolved.

Efforts to overhaul the state ethics law and the juvenile justice system fell apart, or were abandoned, before the session’s conclusion. Lawmakers said both will be revisited next year.

Several gun and school security proposals were introduced in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives. Most were shelved as lawmakers deferred to the work of a task force. Democrats got no traction on gun control efforts in the Republican-controlled legislature. An effort to arm teachers divided Republicans and did not get a vote. Lawmakers did approve a measure to allow schools to use a state technology fund to pay for school resource officers or other security measures.

The session was conducted against the backdrop of an election year as lawmakers go straight from Montgomery to the campaign trail. Legislators face primaries in June and the General Election in November.

Lawmakers noted that they used only 26 of the allowed 30 meeting days of the session.

“We did the business of the people of the state of Alabama. We finished four days early and saved a couple hundred thousand dollars for the taxpayers. To me that’s a win all the way around,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Joann Bashinsky given Yellowhammer’s Lifetime Service Award for ‘selfless generosity and dedication to improving the lives of Alabamians’

HOOVER — At the 2018 “Women of Impact” event held at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa on Thursday, Yellowhammer News honored Joann Bashinsky, the vice president of 1996 SYB Inc., and also the vice president of the Bashinsky Foundation Inc., with a Lifetime Service Award.

Bashinsky was given the award for “a lifetime of selfless generosity and dedication to improving the lives of Alabamians.”

(J. Poor/YHN)

Following the event, she expressed her gratitude in an interview with Yellowhammer News and explained how her work with the Big Oak Ranch and providing scholarships for college students was a passion of hers.

“I love the children at the ranch,” Bashinsky said. “I love to do for them, and I love to send children to school that can’t afford it, and I can, and I want them to have an education.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

