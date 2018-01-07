Yellowhammer Presents: Guerrilla Politics … Bannon vs. Trump, Congressional challengers for Alabama Republicans, Doug Jones’ snubs Richard Shelby, and more …

  January 7, 2018

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including Steve Bannon/President Trump’s feud, challengers to Alabama Republicans, and Doug Jones’ snub of Richard Shelby. Dale offers a “Parting Shot” to everyone who thinks Steve Bannon lost the Alabama Senate race and retired General Jim Link joins Jackson and Burke to talk about Iran, North Korea and Pakistan.

