Watch: Man gives coat off of his back to ‘homeless man’ in freezing Birmingham

A man jumped out of his car in below-freezing weather yesterday to give his coat to what appeared to be a homeless man near The Summit shopping center in Birmingham.

“Witnessed this man giving a homeless man the shirt off of his back, literally,” wrote Briana Rose DiGiorgio on her Facebook feed.

“Y’all, it is freezing cold in Alabama,” she added. “This poor man was standing at a red light desperately trying to stay warm. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the guy proceeding to tell him that he was going to get him something to eat and that he’d be right back. I was in tears. This is the kind of people we need more of in this world. This is absolutely beautiful.”

Watch below:

Matthew 25:36-40

