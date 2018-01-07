Tax season is coming — here are some reminders from the IRS

As tax season approaches, here are a few things the IRS wants you to remember:

— The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on January 29.

— The filing deadline is April 17, two days later than the traditional April 15 deadline, because April 15 falls on a Sunday and the following Monday is a legal holiday in Washington, D.C.

— Those eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) won’t see refunds until at least February 27.

— The IRS suggests that taxpayers keep their prior-year tax returns for at least three years for reference in the case of fraud or other errors.

— Also, for those utilizing an electronic tax software product for the first time, one’s adjusted gross income from the previous year is required for use.

— Finally, there are numerous resources to assist filers through the process, including free tax help for eligible elders and free brand-name software available to individuals and families earning $66,000 or less through the IRS Free File.

— For more information, click here.