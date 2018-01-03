Teachers can deep-dive into Alabama’s rich history in Bicentennial Summer Institutes — application deadlines soon

The Alabama Bicentennial Foundation has extended its application deadline for teachers of grades 3 through 5 who want to be a part of its Bicentennial Summer Institutes.

Until January 10, teachers can apply to one of 12 different Institutes being held all over the state this summer, from Huntsville to Mobile.

About the Summer Institutes:

— The Summer Institutes are professional development courses focusing on Alabama’s rich history and are meant to prepare educators to communicate that history to their students, as we celebrate Alabama’s 200th birthday next year.

— Teachers have the chance to learn about everything from Alabama’s space ventures to the “Unsung Heroes of the Black Belt” and the history of civil rights in the Yellowhammer state.

— “Just as it is important that we celebrate our past, we must also ensure future generations understand our state’s history, so that they can guide us to new heights in the days ahead,” Gov. Ivey said of the initiative.

— The courses are led by 12 “Master Teachers from across Alabama” and are provided in partnership with the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Archives and History, according to the website.

— Teachers who are selected will be given a $400 stipend, lunch, books, supplies and STI PD credit.

— Even if you aren’t an educator, follow this link and learn more about each course.

