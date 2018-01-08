Gov. Kay Ivey magnificently trolls Georgia’s governor in a Trump-worthy tweet ahead of the national championship game

Georgia’s governor declared a “Georgia Football Friday” last week in celebration of the University of Georgia’s appearance in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Gov. Nathan Deal then asked everyone to wear red and black in support of their team, and will close all Atlanta-area government offices early today.

Across the entire state of Georgia, it seems that bulldog fans are going crazy today.

Meanwhile, across the state line, it’s just another Monday in Alabama, and Gov. Kay Ivey (an Auburn graduate, no less) trolled her colleague yesterday in a Trump-worthy tweet.

In Alabama, we don’t celebrate making the national championship. Only winning it. Talk to y’all on Tuesday. #RollTide https://t.co/zTbnG12Y0D — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) January 8, 2018