Moore’s motion denied, Doug Jones officially certified as Alabama’s Senate winner

Despite multiple attempts from Republican Roy Moore’s campaign to offer objections to the December special election’s results, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Secretary of State John Merrill have officially certified Democrat Doug Jones the winner.

Late Wednesday night, Moore filed a lawsuit in an attempt to delay Alabama officials from declaring Jones’ victory, due to irregularities and requested a fraud investigation.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick denied the motion Thursday.

Secretary Merrill and representatives from multiple Alabama Republican Party chapters say they found no evidence of fraud.

Jeannie Negrón Faherty, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Republican Party, says “At no time were there any reports of voter fraud, nor did any of our officials witness anything suspicious in nature.”