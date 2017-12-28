Conservatism remains relevant among millennials

Last week, I had the opportunity to travel to West Palm Beach, Florida to attend the Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

This special event gathered nearly 3,000 college and high school students from across the country. There were even students from Canada in attendance. Eager pupils waited for hours each day to hear leaders within the conservative movement like Ben Shapiro, Dinesh D’Souza, and Dennis Prager entice them with new information.

With all the networking that took place over the three days that I was in attendance, one thing was clear: Millennials embrace conservatism.

As millennials within the conservative movement, it is important that we reach out to other millennials who seek to spread the conservative agenda. I saw nothing less as students greeted one another and spoke about important issues such as the GOP tax plan, abortion, and the never-ending problems within our current immigration policy.

While the left-wing media is hard at work attempting to convert millennials to the “dark side,” young conservatives are employing strategies to advance the agenda. I must say that is working wonderfully.

Throughout the conference, I had the chance to speak with several students. Tommy Manninen, who attends school at Minnesota State University Moorhead, says he heard about the event on Twitter from TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and suggested that many of the students involved with the College Republicans chapter at his college attend the event.

Manninen, who says he was reluctant at first to attend the event, stated that he enjoyed the ability to network with other conservatives and learn more about conservatism as a whole.

“If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.” – @conservmillen on being a conservative media personality. @TPUSA’s #SAS2017 pic.twitter.com/BrE3Xb0lZK — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) December 20, 2017

Throughout the conference, several conservative personalities like Allie Stuckey, Lauren Cooley and Lawrence Jones provided training and offered techniques to conservatives looking to make a difference in America. Most of the speakers also spoke on the importance of limited government and free markets.

Besides showing that conservatism is alive and well within the lives of many millennials, this momentous occasion shows that there are many students who wish to help America regain its strength. These students want to see America reach its full potential. By preparing America for success, these conservative millennials are actually preparing themselves for success.

Thousands of students pack the place for our third annual student action summit. The movement for freedom is growing!! #SAS2017 pic.twitter.com/D89QGzzflH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2017

Conservatism has been passed down through generations to the newest wave of conservatives. If it is not handled with care, it is destined for extinction. With organizations like TPUSA, the demise of conservatism is far out of sight.

While older generations may have doubts, they can rest assured that not all millennials are “snowflakes.” While it may be a daunting and dangerous task, millennials are here to protect and defend conservative values.

Click here to learn more about TPUSA.

Kyle Morris is a senior at the University of Alabama, majoring in telecommunication and film with a minor in political science and Yellowhammer News contributor. He also writes for The Daily Caller.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris