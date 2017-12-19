Chick-fil-A feeds stranded travelers on the one day you wouldn’t expect

Chick-fil-A treats Sundays about as seriously as the Pharisees treated the Sabbath, but much like Jesus, everyone’s favorite chicken restaurant recognizes that feeding the hungry is as much a binding command of God as keeping the holy day holy.

That’s why on Sunday, CEO Dan Cathy delivered thousands of chicken sandwiches to passengers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, who had been stranded by a devastating power outage.

It’s the real reason why Chick-fil-A is so exceptional: They care first for people, customer or not.

Here are three other reasons why everyone loves Chick-fil-A:

— Among fast-food restaurants – and frankly, among traditional dine-in restaurants as well – their food is tough to beat, namely the spicy chicken sandwich with extra pickles.

— Employees give you more than enough dipping sauce upon request, and are thoroughly pleased to do so.

— You can trade your kid’s toy for ice cream.

