World Water Day: AL company leading the charge to provide millions with access to safe water in 2017

By Lauren Naumcheff

For most Alabamians, today is a typical Wednesday. Children are in school, adults are working, and everyone is going about their normal activities. In many communities around the world, today looks much different. Children are forced to help their mothers collect water for the family and often walk miles each day to find it. This daily need keeps most children from going to school, and mothers are unable to earn money for their family because they must spend their time looking for water. Even when water is acquired, it’s often riddled with bacteria and unsafe to drink.

Today is World Water Day, a globally recognized day devoted to raising awareness of the clean water crisis. The World Health Organization has estimated that 660 million people in the world don’t have access to safe drinking water. Burdened by this staggering statistic, one Alabama-based organization has committed to providing clean water sources to communities around the world who currently do not have access.

Neverthirst, founded in 2008, has already impacted over 415,000 people through its completed water projects in eight countries. Neverthirst is dedicating this year’s World Water Day proceeds to the Cambodia School Project.

“For a $47 donation on World Water Day, you can give a child access to safe drinking water, a hand washing station and clean latrines while they’re in school,” said Brandon Gossett, Director of Development for Neverthirst.

Meeting this need in the Cambodian community allows children to focus on their schoolwork, and because the water is clean, they aren’t at risk for water-borne illnesses that would prevent them from attending school. To make your contribution to the Cambodia School Project please click here.

Neverthirst has seen dramatic changes to communities where water projects have been implemented. Gossett recalled visiting a village in South Sudan before and after a project was completed. Before the project began, there was no access to water inside the village. The children weren’t in school because they were out with their mothers walking to get water. Neverthirst provided a well in the village that gave them easy access to safe water. Gossett said, “When we came back to the village two years later, all the children were gone, because they were in school.”

Neverthirst is passionate about providing clean water to this community and others, but their mission goes further than just water. As a Christian organization, Neverthirst seeks to advance the Gospel by using water as a platform to reach the nations.

“We want our ministry to mimic the way Jesus did his ministry. He so often met a physical need, but ultimately to meet a spiritual need, and that’s our desire as well. We want to meet a physical need, but the bigger goal is to advance the Gospel,” said Gossett. This mission has driven Neverthirst to give hope, health, and dignity to the poor around the world.