Two Auburn University Bus Drivers Charged with Rape

Auburn Police have arrested two employees of First Transit, the operator of Auburn University’s Tiger Transit bus system, on charges of rape and sodomy. Tony Martin Patillo (51) and James Don Johnson, Jr. (32) were arrested in relation to a sexual assault that occurred late Friday night on a Tiger Transit bus operated by the two men.

According to The Plainsman, the Auburn Police Division responded to a report of a male exposing himself while standing over a female at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday. Police found Patillo near the side of the roadway and detained him, but were unable to locate the victim at the time. Patillo was arrested on four counts of public lewdness and taken to the Lee County Jail.

After further investigation, it was determined that the victim, who was incapacitated at the time, boarded a Tiger Transit bus late Friday night. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted in the back of the bus by Patillo, while Johnson drove the bus and engaged in actions to perpetuate the crime. Both were subsequently charged with first-degree rape and first degree sodomy. Johnson was arrested at his Auburn residence on Saturday.

According to Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the assault occurred on a Tiger Ten bus that runs from downtown Auburn to several off-campus housing locations from 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The service is provided as a safe way for students to get home after a night out.

“Our top concern is the well-being of the victim, and we cannot stress in strong enough terms our shock and distress over this despicable act,” Campus Safety said in their statement. “We immediately provided support and all available resources to the victim and continue to do so.”

The Tiger Transit buses are not operated directly by the university. Rather, First Transit is contracted to employ drivers and provide transit services for Auburn students. According to their website, First Transit performs background checks, drug screenings, and requires licenses for all its drivers. In fact, part of its agreement with Auburn University requires it to perform background checks on all drivers.

On Monday, the university released a statement regarding the incident, saying that it was evaluating its relationship with the transit operator.

“Two arrests have been made resulting from a sexual assault that occurred early Saturday morning. Auburn University is working with the City of Auburn Police Division in their investigation. Our top concern is the well-being of the victim, and we cannot stress in strong enough terms our shock and distress over this despicable act. We immediately provided support and all available resources to the victim and continue to do so. The suspects were employees of First Transit, the contractor hired by Auburn to provide late night transportation service for students. The contractor is required to conduct thorough background checks on its employees and has terminated the employment of both suspects. We are evaluating the future of the University’s relationship with First Transit. As this is the subject of an ongoing investigation, further questions should be directed to the Auburn Police Division.”

Patillo is being held on a $127,000 bond, while Johnson is held on a $125,000 bond. Auburn Police say the investigation is still ongoing.