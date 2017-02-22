ROLL TIDE: Saban, Facebook founder discuss building world-class organizations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On his recent trip to the Yellowhammer State, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not want to leave without visiting the state’s biggest winner: Nick Saban. The billionaire sat down with the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Coach in his office to discuss what it takes to build a championship-caliber organization.

In a post on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg reflected on his conversation with the college football legend and the similarities they share. “We talked about what it takes to build a world class football organization,” he wrote. “Many of the same things go into building a good company and a winning football program – a focus on recruiting, developing talent and setting high expectations.”

Like the multi-billion dollar corporation that Zuckerberg built from the ground up, The University of Alabama’s Football Team has become a machine under Saban’s leadership. The Tide have brought in countless number one recruiting classes, won six SEC Championships, and four national titles since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

Zuckerberg also knows a thing or two about success. Currently, he is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth upwards of $53 billion. Facebook is the most popular social media program by a mile and serves 1.86 billion users monthly.

During his time in Title Town, Zuckerberg also met with the Crimson Tide Football players to discuss their hopes and dreams, including the immense pressures of making it to the NFL.

But whether its a part of a championship sports team or a successful corporation, Zcukerberg noted the importance of community. “We all need to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” he wrote. “Communities can form around all kinds of things – churches, schools, teams – and it’s clear that for a lot of folks in Alabama, college football is an important part of their community.”