Hoover Tactical Good Shot of the Month: man used AR-15 to stop home invaders

Last month, an Oklahoma man defended himself and his property from masked home invaders with his AR-15, killing all three. The would-be robbers broke through the glass door of the Zachary Peters’ father’s residence while he was home alone. The 23 year-old resident opened fire in self defense and will not be charged thanks to Oklahoma’s “stand your ground” law.

The intended getaway driver, a 21 year old woman, turned herself in and has since been arrested by Broken Arrow, Okla. Police. She has been charged with first-degree murder. Investigators on the scene also found brass knuckles on the bodies of the home invaders.

“It is the opinion of this office that Zachary Peters acted justifiably…when he used deadly force to defend his home,” Wagoner County Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp told the Associated Press. “It was clear he operated completely within the law when he used deadly force.”

The Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott supported the prosecutors’ decision not to charge Peters with a crime. “We support the right of our citizens, the right to bear arms and to defend their homes,” Elliott told Fox News. “In this such case, we feel strongly that’s what took place here.”

If liberal federal judges have their way, the Oklahoma man may not have been able to defend himself from robbery and potential assault. Courts stacked with left-leaning judges have ruled against the fundamental right to own assault weapons, including one decision that upheld a Maryland state gun ban.

The issue over whether or not assault weapons fall under the constitutional guarantees of the Second Amendment will likely soon head to the U.S. Supreme Court.

