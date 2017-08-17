Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Mobile’s New VA Clinic

Since it was revealed in 2014 that at least 40 United States Armed Forces veterans had died while waiting for care at the Phoenix, Arizona, VA facility, Alabama has pushed to upgrade its own clinics. Now, the VA in Mobile is preparing to do just that.

The new clinic will be a much needed improvement to the outdated clinic on Springhill Avenue. At 65,000 square feet, veterans throughout the Gulf Coast will be able to receive the medical care they deserve.

Not expected to open until 2018, this ceremony marks the conclusion of the nearly three year fight to bring state of the art medical care to Mobile.

Congressman Bradley Byrne, who sent a letter to former VA Secretary Robert McDonald teaming action on a new clinic, was present at the ceremony.