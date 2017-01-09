‘The farmer must feed us all’ — The stirring video every Alabamian should watch

The agriculture business often represents one of the least glorified industries in America, yet a new video tribute to farmers celebrates how vital they are to our nation’s economy.

Dairy company Land ‘O Lakes, which has a business presence in North Alabama, released the video ‘The Farmer’ in acknowledgement of agribusiness’s impact on society.

It’s worth a watch, especially considering what it means for the state.

To start, agriculture is Alabama’s largest industry. The Alabama Farmers Federation reports that the Yellowhammer State is home to over 43,000 farmers, whose land covers 8.9 million acres. Their economic impact is tremendous, creating over 500,000 jobs and generating an impact of over $70.4 billion, per a 2014 story from the Montgomery Advertiser.

Check out the video, or read the transcript below. It’s sure to give you a new appreciation for our farmers.

The king may rule over land and sea. The lord my live right royally.

The soldier ride in pomp and pride, the sailor roam over ocean-wide.

But this or that whatever befall, the farmer, he must feed them all.

The writer thinks, the poet sings. The craftsman fashion wondrous things.

The doctor heals, the lawyer pleads, the miner follows the precious leads.

But this or that, whatever befall: the farmer, he must feed them all.

The merchant, he may buy and sell, the teacher do his duty well.

But men may toil through busy days, or men may stroll through pleasant ways.

From king to beggar, whatever befall, the farmer, he must feed them all.

The farmer’s trade is one of worth, he’s partner with the sky and earth.

He’s partner with the sun and rain and, and no man loses for his gain.

And men may rise and men may fall. But the Farmer, he must feed them all.

God Bless the man who sows the wheat, who finds us milk, and fruit, and meat.

May his purse be heavy, may his heart be light, his cattle and corn all go right.

God Bless the seeds his hands let fall. For the farmer, he must feed us all.