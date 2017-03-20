Auburn University brings in new president

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University’s Board of Trustees has selected Steven Leath, president of Iowa State University, as the nineteenth president of the school. Leath’s selection concludes the University’s search process that began when president Jay Gogue announced that he would retire this summer after serving in his post since 2007.

“Dr. Leath is immensely qualified individual selected from a number of other qualified individuals,” Gogue said. “He was on the top, hands down. He cares about students, and he cares about faculty.”

Leath was excited to be selected. “War eagle!”I’m going to enjoy getting to say that on a regular basis,” he said. “I could not be more excited, or frankly more humbled, by this once in a lifetime opportunity. I promise to work tirelessly to turn this university over to my successor better than I’ve found it.”

During his four years at ISU, Leath achieved the school’s highest-ever graduation rate, lowered student debt, and set numerous records for financial funds raised for the school.

“This is a great day for Auburn,” said Raymond Harbert, a board member and chair of the search committee. “Dr. Leath is a strategic leader who will work alongside the campus community and alumni to elevate Auburn to the next level in instruction, research and outreach.”

