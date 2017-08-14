Alabama National Guard Unit Called Into Active Duty

As reported by WKRG News, an Alabama National Guard unit has been called into active duty.

Officials have confirmed that the 186th Engineer Company, based in Dothan, is preparing for deployment. While information involving the exact location of deployment has not been released, we do know that the unit will be serving under the U.S. Central Command.

The group is composed of 160 members trained in constructing airfields, berms, building foundations, and roads.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave soldiers of the 186th as they gear up to serve our country.