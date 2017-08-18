Alabama Judge Charged With Ethics Violations

Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Anita Kelly is facing ethics charges from the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission.

As reported by WSFA News, Kelly is accused of “repeated violations of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics.” In a statement made by the JIC, they allege that the crux of her charges stem from her “. . . pattern and practice of unreasonable and unjustifiable delay in handling her docket in Family Court.”

As a Family Court judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit, Kelly has been on the bench since 2004. She hears cases involving domestic situations and juveniles. These include divorce, custody, adoption, child support, and other legal matters.

According to the charges, the worst of her delaying practice’s have robbed many foster children of the opportunity to find permanent housing. And she was removed as Presiding Judge of the Montgomery County Family Court in 2016 under similar circumstances.

The formal list of violations from the JIC include:

1. Cannon1

– Upholding the integrity and independence of the judiciary

2. Cannon2

– Avoiding impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities

3. Cannon 2A

– Conducting oneself at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary

4. Cannon 2B

– Judges should at all times avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the judicial office into disrepute.

5. Cannon 3

– Judges should perform duties of the office diligently

6. Cannon 3b(2)

– A judge should require their staff and court officials subject to judge’s direction and control to observe the standards of fidelity and diligence that apply to the judge.

A trial date has yet to be confirmed, however, as part of state law, she has been suspended from her post until the charges are resolved.

Under Alabama state law the JIC has the power the remove a judge if they are found guilty on ethics violations. This includes a loss of pay.