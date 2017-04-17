Alabama CEO named communications consultant to the Pope

Michael Warsaw, the chairman and CEO of the Irondale, Ala.-based Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), has been named a consultant to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication.

In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Warsaw said, “I am extremely humbled and honored by the Holy Father’s appointment. This is a tremendous recognition of the role which EWTN plays in the life of the Church throughout the world. I am grateful to Pope Francis for his confidence and look forward to serving the universal Church in this post.”

According to a Bloomberg profile, Warsaw has been the CEO of EWTN since 2013. Prior to that, he served as the president of EWTN Global Catholic Networks for about 13 years. He first joined EWTN in 1991.

EWTN was launched in 1981 by Mother Angelica out of the garage of the Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Irondale. It now employs nearly 400 and is transmitted to roughly 268 million homes in 145 countries.

Pope Francis established the Vatican’s Secretariat of Communications in 2015 as a way to further the Catholic Church’s message and ministry in a world of rapidly changing technology and methods of communication.