9-Year-Old Alabama Boy Buys Irma Evacuee’s Meal

A 9-year-old boy is proving that generosity comes in all shapes and sizes. According to The Weather Channel, Landon Routzong was getting lunch at a Chick-Fil-A in Troy on Friday, when he noticed that the car in front of them had a Florida license plate. Landon had been wanting to help the evacuees from Hurricane Irma in any way that he could, and decided that he wanted to pay for their meal. So, after getting permission from his mother, Landon got out of the car, walked over to the drive thru window, and handed the cashier his money.

“The man has left his home in Miami and was passing through to go stay with family in Birmingham. I told him we hoped he returned to his house untouched and that we’d keep him in our thoughts,” Tara Parker Routzong’s Facebook post said.

The Chick-Fil-A is located along a major evacuation route and has seen a big increase in customers fleeing from the storm.

Landon told ABC News, “I didn’t want them to waste their money on food because they’re trying to escape the hurricane. I felt like I should help out.”

Tara’s post has been shared hundreds of times. Landon’s generosity is a reminder of the love and support we are all able to show to each other, especially in times of need.