20 best public school districts in Alabama (Spring 2017)

Niche.com aims to “make choosing a neighborhood, college, or K-12 school a more transparent process” by “providing reviews and insight from everyday experts.” Just in time for the spring school semester, the site has again released the top rankings in Alabama.

Ranking factors considered include test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and more.

Here’s how the results were weighted:

Factor Description Source Weight Academics Grade Based on state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses on academics from students and parents. Niche 50% Culture & Diversity Grade Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents. Niche 10% Health & Safety Grade Based on chronic student absenteeism, suspensions/expulsions, and survey responses on the school environment from students and parents. Niche 10% Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the overall experience of students and parents in the district. Self-reported by Niche users 10% Teachers Grade Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents. Niche 10% Resources & Facilities Grade Based on expenses per student, staffing, and survey responses on facilities from students and parents. Niche 5% Clubs & Activities Grade Based on expenses per student and survey responses on clubs and activities from students and parents. Niche 2.5% Sports Grade Based on the number of sports, participation, and survey responses on athletics and athletic facilities from students and parents. Niche 2.5%

Statistics obtained from the U.S. Department of Education represent the most recent data available.

Niche rankings for Alabama’s Top 20 public school districts can be found below. To view the full list, click here.

1. Mountain Brook City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: C-

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.2/5

Teachers Grade: A+

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities: A-

Sports: A

2. Homewood City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: A

Health and Safety: A+

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.3/5

Teachers Grade: A+

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities A-

Sports: A

3. Madison City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: C-

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.2/5

Teachers Grade: A+

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities A-

Sports: A

4. Hoover City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: A

Health and Safety: A+

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.1/5

Teachers Grade: A+

Resources and Facilities: A+

Clubs and Activities B

Sports: A-

5. Vestavia Hills City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: C+

Health and Safety: A+

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.2/5

Teachers Grade: A+

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities B

Sports: B+

6. Auburn City Schools

Academics: A+

Student Culture and Diversity: A

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.1/5

Teachers Grade: A

Resources and Facilities: A-

Clubs and Activities B+

Sports: B+

7. Florence City Schools

Academics: A

Student Culture and Diversity: A

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.1/5

Teachers Grade: A

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities B

Sports: B+

8. Hartselle City Schools

Academics: A

Student Culture and Diversity: B-

Health and Safety: A+

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.3/5

Teachers Grade: A

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities B-

Sports: B+

9. Muscle Shoals City Schools

Academics: A

Student Culture and Diversity: B+

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.3/5

Teachers Grade: A-

Resources and Facilities: A-

Clubs and Activities B

Sports: A-

10. Enterprise Shoals City Schools

Academics: A

Student Culture and Diversity: A

Health and Safety: A

Parent/Student Surveys on Overall Experience: 4.0/5

Teachers Grade: A-

Resources and Facilities: A

Clubs and Activities C+

Sports: B-

