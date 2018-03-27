Defending religious freedom

Newest Stories

Each year, during Holy Week, Christians gather in the pews to remember the death and crucifixion of Jesus and celebrate his resurrection. As we retell the story of the Passion and celebrate Easter, we count our many blessings and profess our faith as Christians.

For many Americans, Easter marks a time of reflection and celebration spent with family members. It can be easy to take for granted our freedom to practice our beliefs freely. Unfortunately, in other parts of the world, people of minority religious backgrounds are in danger of being persecuted for their beliefs. Alarmingly, many of them live in fear of openly professing their faith.
As we know all too well, Jesus Christ himself was persecuted and unjustly died for his religious beliefs. We should be guided by his teaching that injustice toward any individual, no matter their beliefs, should not be allowed to continue.

Recently, Christian Solidarity Worldwide, an organization promoting religious freedom and raising awareness on the worldwide persecution of Christians and other religious groups, published a startling report revealing the influence that persecution of religious minority children has on obtaining a quality education. No child should ever be turned away from an education simply for following their faith.

Even more troubling, as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other Islamic extremists hold power in parts of the Middle East, Christian churches and holy sites are being desecrated and Christians themselves are being forced from their homes, attacked, captured, killed, and even beheaded. While much progress has been made in the fight against ISIS, these shocking stories of injustice reiterate a need for action.

In response to this growing threat, the House passed H.R. 390, the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act of 2017, to support entities, including faith-based organizations, that are serving victims of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed by ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

Additionally, the bill encourages foreign countries to add information about suspected perpetrators of terror attacks to their security databases. By addressing the source of these attacks, we can better protect Christians and other religious minorities being attacked for their beliefs. The passage of this legislation was a positive step for religious freedom across the globe.

I have always made it a priority to bring attention to the heartbreaking reality of religious persecution that takes place around the world. While things may appear comfortable on our own soil, we must keep in mind that the problem of religious persecution around the globe is sadly getting worse, not better.

We must also remember that the issue of religious freedom is about more than just Christians. The ability for people to exercise their faith without fear of retribution is key to a stable democracy, recognized by our founding fathers nearly 250 years ago. Our national interests are best served when the world is stable and individuals are not deprived of basic freedoms. As Ronald Reagan said, “A government which does not respect the rights of its own people and laws is unlikely to respect those of its neighbors.”

This Easter, in addition to your regular reflections, I urge you to stop and say a special prayer for our brothers and sisters who are under attack across the globe for their faith. I also encourage you to say a prayer for our country and our leaders, that we may realize this worldwide struggle and move forward to bring about true change that preserves the freedom of religion around the globe.

From my family to yours: Happy Easter and may God continue to bless our great nation.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. 

When Birmingham lawyer and child advocate Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley describes her childhood, she says it was filled with “nightmarish events” and “tremendous adversity” that she overcame with the life-giving support of mentors and teachers who helped her see her potential.

In an inspiring 2015 TEDxBirmingham talk, she described her harrowing early life: Her dad was a drug-dealer who eventually went to prison. Her mother was a heroin addict who sent her five children to live with separate relatives in different towns and then committed suicide.

At five-years-old, Huntley was living in poverty with her grandmother and an uncle who physically abused her and another uncle who sexually abused her. She said that she was subjected to domestic violence to such an extent that she had to move in with extended family members and foster families throughout her school life.

Huntley, who is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, said those were “the darkest days of her life”, but that she believes God sent “game-changing” people to speak hope and encouragement into her soul, beginning with her preschool teachers.

“I was empty and I was scared and I was lonely,” Huntley said. “I basically felt like a used rag doll until that day I walked into that preschool.”

Her teachers showered her with love and affection and prepared her for public school. Huntley also noticed that whenever she did something “fantastic” academically, she got even more attention and praise and that encouraged her to work hard to do well.

“As a kid who was starved for that, I challenged myself to be the best student that I could be so that I could get that response,” she said.

Later, the first-grade teacher who she said reminded her of Wonder Woman told her she believed Huntley would be the brightest student she would ever have.

“What a powerful, game-changing moment for me,” Huntley said. “I had no idea what a powerful, game-changing moment that was for me at that time. That act of kindness. So obviously, I was determined to be the brightest student she ever had.”

Amid continued abuse at home, which Huntley has written about in her memoir “More Than A Bird,” Huntley excelled in school and found strength in a sermon preached by Elijah Good — the pastor at her Clanton church who would become her father figure.

“[He] inspired me with a simple message: If God takes care of the birds, He will take care of me because I am more than a bird,” Huntley wrote on her website. “…I want my story to let children in similar situations to mine to know that they can reach their dreams, and to encourage more adults to become advocates for them like so many did for me.”

Huntley went on to graduate from Chilton County High School with a 4.0 grade point average, sharing the title of valedictorian and earning a full scholarship to Auburn University. She then earned a law degree from the University of Alabama and is currently a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC in Birmingham. She serves on the Auburn University board of trustees and is chair of the University of Alabama’s Farrah Law Society board of trustees.

Huntley also serves on the Governor’s Task Force on Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Children, along with other boards including Leadership Alabama, Children’s First Foundation, Children’s Village, Alabama School Readiness Alliance and as the president and co-founder of Project Gear.

She also serves on the Defense Research Institute’s (DRI) Diversity for Success seminar committee and is the recipient of multiple honors and awards for her professional and volunteer work.

Huntley says her greatest successes are her relationships with her husband Tony and their three children.

“I really never thought I’d be able to function as a wife and mother growing up,” Huntley said in an interview with StyleBlueprint.com.

“My husband and three children are the greatest accomplishment of my life, and one’s not any more important than the other. When you go through the childhood I went through, and you get to watch your own children blossom in a healthy home and environment and not have all the fears and insecurities that I did as a child, to be able to be a mother, is my greatest success.”

Huntley will be honored in a Birmingham awards event March 29 recognizing the 20 Yellowhammer Women of Impact whose powerful contributions advance Alabama. Details and registration may be found here.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.

The Circuit Court of Montgomery has allowed LEAD Academy to continue recruiting teachers and students as it awaits an April 30 hearing which will determine the validity of its charter, as authorized by the Alabama Public Charter School Commission.

Earlier this month, the Alabama Education Association filed suit challenging the commission’s authorization of LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first public charter school, alleging flaws in the authorization process.

The court issued an order yesterday allowing LEAD Academy to continue many of its efforts in preparing for the 2018-2019 school year, as long as no public money is used.

The order allows the LEAD Education Foundation to “advertise, recruit, and solicit applications for filling any and all staff positions for LEAD Academy; provided, however, that no contracts of employment for LEAD Academy may be entered into, and no public funds obligated or expended for these activities,” until the court makes its ruling.

LEAD may also recruit and register students to begin classes this fall – although they may not be enrolled – and it may purchase, negotiate, or contract with private entities for the Academy’s facilities, as long as no public building is purchased and no public funds are used.

“There’s a ton of stuff to be done before school starts in August,” Charlotte Meadows, President of LEAD Academy, told Yellowhammer News. “Some of it we can be working on between now and April 30 and some of it we can’t. Anything we do, in the long run, requires public funds.”

LEAD Academy is set to open in August, but Theron Stokes, associate director of the Alabama Education Association, has already entertained the idea of appeal, if the court rules in LEAD’s favor.

“If the court finds that it is a proper charter school and it has been properly approved, we may disagree and we may appeal it but we will always recognize the law,” Stokes said earlier this month, according to Alabama News.

Meadows expressed her frustration with AEA, suggesting that its goal is to obstruct the process.

“Honestly, I think their goal really was just to slow it down,” she said. “And the longer they can slow it down then the less likely – I mean I don’t know if they think we’re likely to throw up our hands and give up or just that we’ll get tired of going through the lawsuits.”

It’s fair to say that on the issue of guns, sometimes Democrats want to keep their actual opinions close to the vest. They assure you, as Vox did yesterday, that the “March for Our Lives” was about gun control not gun confiscation. The media insists that implying otherwise is engaging in hysterics and fear-mongering. But occasionally, a liberal will tell the truth and ruin the whole game, just like Former Justice John Paul Stevens did in his editorial for the New York Times:

“That support is a clear sign to lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms. But the demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform. They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

Why this matters: Democrats know this kind of stuff is electoral suicide. But there is clearly a shift happening in public opinion. These trial balloons will be popped by conscientious liberals in swing states and district, but the base is moving this way and they know it. The problem for them could be that America is starting to learn that the Democrat base is in favor of a repeal of the 2nd Amendment.

The details:

— The “March for Our Lives” drew millions of people, in hundreds of cities, and garnered glowing and supportive media coverage from almost every media outlet outside of Fox News and talk radio.

— More than one-third of Democrats want to do away with the 2nd Amendment, according to a survey by The Economist and YouGov.

— The same survey shows that 82 percent of Democrats want to ban all semi-automatic weapons, which would be an effective ban on most firearms in the U.S.

— All Americans are shifting towards gun control, with 60 percent wanting to “ban assault weapons” in a recent Fox News poll.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

EDIT: A previous headline listed John Paul Stevens as a a Chief Justice, when in fact he was an Associate Justice. The headline and a line in the story were corrected.

Mel Rosen, a former Auburn and Olympic track and field coach, has died.

An Auburn spokesman says Rosen died Sunday at an Auburn nursing home with his family by his side. He was 90.

Rosen was the Tigers’ head coach from 1963-1991 before leaving to coach the U.S. men’s team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Rosen led the 1992 team to eight goal medals, including five Olympic records and three world records.

A three-time NCAA coach of the year, Rosen led Auburn to five Southeastern Conference championships. He coached seven Olympians, 143 All-Americans and eight NCAA champions.

Rosen is a member of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame, U.S. Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

KICKED OUT OF CHRISTIANITY CLASS FOR DEFENDING CHRISTIAN IDEALS?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, a number of pundits have said, concerning the California Supreme Court case where pro-life centers have been asked by the State of California to promote state-funded abortions, “You better be careful. This is not just a freedom of religion situation. This is a freedom of speech situation.”

DR. REEDER: Tom, there’s a very interesting case here in the United States on one of our campuses. In a class on Christianity, there was an attempt to promote a transgender ideology in opposition to a Biblical world and life view of gender. When the professor was confronted with a simple statement of the student, freedom of speech became an issue then.

TOM LAMPRECHT: It took place at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lake Ingle, a senior there, basically challenged the professor, Alison Downie, and questioned her concerning the fact that he says, “Biology says there’s only two genders.” He was a Religion major — he needs this class to graduate. He was booted out of this class for making that statement.

DR. REEDER: And, amazingly, what was the class name, Tom?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Christianity 481: Self, Sin and Salvation.

DR. REEDER: Here’s a guy in Christianity 481, a Religion major, who speaks up for the Christian world and life view that God’s actually made two sexes, male and female, is now silenced and booted out of class and told, “If you say that again, you can’t stay in the class. And, by the way, that’ll just cost you your degree that you’ve been laboring on.

Here, again, we see another tether between freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Tom, now let me just back up just for a moment. Let’s go to school with me in the ninth grade. My father and mother had a very incorrigible son — that son was me.

Even in the midst of my self-absorbed rebellion against God, I had a teacher named — I still remember him — Robert Woodburn. I’ll never forget how he would show up to class passionate about his subject which was, in the ninth grade, the requirement in a class on civics and the civic foundations of this country and it utterly fascinated me.

WHY IS RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SO PROMINENT IN THE CONSTITUTION?

Here’s what I begin to see, not that every founding father was a Christian, but the Christian world and life view and the founding fathers that were Christians greatly affected the non-Christians, even the deists, even the lukewarm deists like a Thomas Jefferson and a Benjamin Franklin, who kept kind of coming in and out of the influence of Christianity through preachers like George Whitfield and his own pastor there in Philadelphia.

And the result is, as Os Guinness has noted and we have noted, this extraordinary Declaration of Independence with these four references to God in the content as the source of our inalienable rights and that, in true submission to true authority, you must resist tyrannical authority, not only as a right but as a responsibility.

The result is this providential intervention of God in the winning of our American Independence under the Declaration of Independence. The influence of Christianity on that document was already seen by those in England when a Parliamentarian named Horace Walpole stands up and says, “Well, that’s the end of it. America has run off with a Presbyterian parson,” and they were referring to not only the influence of Christianity and the influence of the Presbyterians and the influence of a particular Presbyterian named John Witherspoon who had a direct influence on 13 of the commissioners in the Constitutional Congress.

And the result on one of them was the major role of James Madison, who had two degrees from Princeton underneath the influence of John Witherspoon and, basically, the borrowing of the Presbyterian system of government in the church and applying it to a federal government. Notice the federal headship and the covenantal nature of government as a reflection of the federal headship of King Jesus over His covenant people and His provision of three offices of a Minister of the Word and of Deacons and Elders and how there is to be a king.

KINGSHIP OF CHRIST COMES IN RECOGNITION OF FREEDOMS

However, in the government, the way you honor the kingship of Christ is to make His Law king and the influence of the Law of God over what becomes the king of America, Lex Rex — the law is king — and that is the Constitution that is given to us as it is signed “In the Year of Our Lord,” therefore, the sovereign hand of God upon the Constitution.

Then, the enormously effective movement of the 10 Bill of Rights: the personal rights and the rights of the states in this new federal government. The first Bill of Rights, the First Amendment, with its six affirmations of liberty, and perhaps the three most important was the first one, the freedom of religion; the second one, the freedom of speech; and thirdly, the freedom of the press in order to hold accountable government.

And, therefore, an open public square for the free exchange of ideas, which meant also the free practice of religion, not just in the walls of the church or in a state-approved church, but in the lives of the people and their families. And this freedom that had been won had been ordered — instead of moving into the anarchy of the French Revolution, had been ordered — by the Constitution and now was matured and maintained in its continual development by the Bill of Rights, in general, and the First Amendment, in particular, and the free speech, and free practice of religion and free press provisions, specifically.

WHY DID THE FOUNDING FATHERS CONSIDER THIS SO IMPORTANT?

Tom, out of all of the discussions around the Constitution, in general, and the Bill of Rights, in particular, out of all of the discussions, Tom, the one that took the least was the freedom of religion and the one that became passionately embraced was the freedom of speech. Why? Because our founding fathers knew that the way the state would establish its supremacy at a federal level would be to control the church, silence the church and control and silence the free speech of its citizens.

And they were attempting to protect both of those because a fascist state or a tyrannical state always shuts down freedom of speech, freedom of press and the free practice of religion in order to maintain its supremacy and expand its authority and supremacy. It is no accident that we’re seeing legislative initiatives and judicial tactics to silence, to shame and to marginalize the free practice of religion and the freedom of speech.

It is the very anticipation of this that caused our founding fathers, from a Christian world and Life view, to affirm the Bill of Rights, particularly the first right, the right of liberty and free practice of religion, free press and free speech.

HOW CHRISTIANS RESPOND TO RISING OPPRESSION OF FREEDOMS

TOM LAMPRECHT: How ought the Christians react to this attempt to restrict the freedom of religion and the freedom of speech?

DR. REEDER: First, Christians should be praying for both boldness and effectiveness as they stay faithful to Christ and the mission of making disciples through evangelism and discipleship; the second thing, Tom, a reliance on the power of the Holy Spirit; thirdly, to be passionate; and fourthly, to be persistent and stay the course.

Whenever the government and the media attempt to remove not only God-given rights and freedoms protected in the Constitution, whenever that happens, Christians and churches are not going to be able to hide. They may think if they cower away like a frightened puppy into our little Christian corner that they’re going to get away and be tolerated.

No, they will not. They’ll either leave their faithfulness to their message and their mission and, therefore, come under the discipline of the Lord or they will be further isolated until they just simply become a part of the culture of the world instead of the salt and light of the kingdom of God in the world.

COMING UP: SINGLE PARENTHOOD IS LAUDED WITH NATIONAL DAY?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, on Wednesday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I want to note that March 21st was National Single Parent Day. That has caused an interesting debate between The New York Times — Robert Samuelson, who’s a syndicated columnist — and Tucker Carlson has also weighed in on this issue.

DR. REEDER: The unlikely intersection of Tucker Carlson and Robert Samuelson and their response to a New York Times editorial.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

