Note to journalism deans concerned the public is losing trust in the media: That ship has sailed.

If you were looking for a perfect story to illuminate how out of touch the media elites in this country are, this is it. Thirteen journalism college deans have decided to try and stop the American public from losing their faith in the mainstream media. The culprit, they believe? Bias in favor of conservatives. Seriously. These deans sent a letter to Sinclair Broadcasting’s president after Sinclair recorded a series of corporate-scripted promotional pieces, which were then edited into a creepy video by Deadspin:

“In making the leap to disparage news media generally — without specifics — Sinclair has diminished trust in the news media overall,” said the letter.

Why this matters: Where have they been? Americans don’t trust the media; in fact, they hate the media. If Sinclair’s bias is conservative, it is controversial because most Americans view the press as overwhelming liberal (evidence supports this view). Most would laugh at this letter, if it was not so absurd. Let me know when these 13 deans decide to send letters to MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post.

The details:

— A poll done last year indicated that 63 percent of Americans thought “traditional media outlets” spread fake news before this latest fake controversy developed. Now? That number is 77 percent.

— 91 percent of media coverage was negative against Trump in the early months of his presidency. Even 30 percent of Democrats thought the media was Trump’s “opposition party”.

— In October of 2016, it was disclosed that members of the media donated “about $382,000” to Hillary Clinton. Trump received “about $14,000” from media sources.

— Sinclair even allowed an anti-Sinclair group to use Sinclair’s own airwaves to criticize the media group with an ad, while CNN would not allow such self-criticism.

