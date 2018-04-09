Newest Stories

5 hours ago

Note to journalism deans concerned the public is losing trust in the media: That ship has sailed.

If you were looking for a perfect story to illuminate how out of touch the media elites in this country are, this is it. Thirteen journalism college deans have decided to try and stop the American public from losing their faith in the mainstream media. The culprit, they believe? Bias in favor of conservatives. Seriously. These deans sent a letter to Sinclair Broadcasting’s president after Sinclair recorded a series of corporate-scripted promotional pieces, which were then edited into a creepy video by Deadspin:

“In making the leap to disparage news media generally — without specifics — Sinclair has diminished trust in the news media overall,” said the letter.

Why this matters: Where have they been? Americans don’t trust the media; in fact, they hate the media. If Sinclair’s bias is conservative, it is controversial because most Americans view the press as overwhelming liberal (evidence supports this view). Most would laugh at this letter, if it was not so absurd. Let me know when these 13 deans decide to send letters to MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post.

The details:

— A poll done last year indicated that 63 percent of Americans thought “traditional media outlets” spread fake news before this latest fake controversy developed. Now? That number is 77 percent.

— 91 percent of media coverage was negative against Trump in the early months of his presidency. Even 30 percent of Democrats thought the media was Trump’s “opposition party”.

— In October of 2016, it was disclosed that members of the media donated “about $382,000” to Hillary Clinton. Trump received “about $14,000” from media sources.

— Sinclair even allowed an anti-Sinclair group to use Sinclair’s own airwaves to criticize the media group with an ad, while CNN would not allow such self-criticism.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Alabama’s conservatives must make ending abortion our top priority

If we conservatives truly believe abortion is what we say it is — the butchering of an unborn person — then ending the practice must be our top priority.

Everything else should pale in comparison to the gruesome image of an unborn baby girl resting peacefully in her mother’s womb before a poisoned needle suddenly pierces and then stops her heart, her limbs snipped off and pulled apart, and finally her broken body being thrown into the garbage.

That’s not just an image. It’s the reality of a practice that occurs daily with the full protection, and funding, of our federal government.

So what does our Republican Congress — including a majority of Alabama’s conservative delegation — do about it?

They just gave $400 million to Planned Parenthood.

But why?

Taxpayer funding for the nation’s top abortion provider was included in that awful $1.3 trillion federal spending package that was recently rushed through Congress.

Some say it was a compromise to fund other priorities and avoid a partial government shutdown. Others say it was a complete betrayal of the promises made by President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress to end funding for Planned Parenthood.

Maybe it was a little of both, but I blame the result on a lack of focus, a blurred sense of proportion between it and other issues, and a general numbing to the decades-long problem of legalized abortion.

Compromise is generally desirable. Our constitution was even designed to force such a thing because the Framers knew it’d be needed to ensure the survivability of a large and diverse republic.

But not all of the time.

Where does one compromise on slavery?

Where does one compromise on women voting?

And where does one compromise on murdering babies?

The answer to these questions has been and will always be crystal clear to those with eyes to see: There can be no compromise.

Yet that’s what our president and our Congress just did, again.

Stalwart conservative Congressmen Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Gary Palmer of Birmingham voted against the massive spending bill. Good for them.

But it was sad to see Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) vote for the thing, along with Republican U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne of Mobile, Martha Roby of Montgomery, Mike Rodgers of Saks, and Robert Aderholt of Haleyville.

They all had their rationale and justifiable reasons, but again, all pale in comparison to what matters most.

We avoided a government shutdown!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We secured millions in funding for projects in Alabama!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

We funded a wee bit of the border wall!

Great, you also gave $400 million to people who murder unborn babies.

Our lawmakers will face this same issue in a few months. The same people will be clamoring for the same funds. And the same compromises will be suggested.

But will Alabama’s conservative delegation vote the same way?

When signing the bill, the president said, “Never again.”

Let’s hope the Republicans in Congress say the same, or else the voters might.

And the party would deserve it.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

4 hours ago

University of Alabama attracting more Illinois students

Alabama colleges are luring more Illinois high school seniors away from in-state universities partly through financial perks.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 1,600 Illinois students enrolled at the University of Alabama last fall, up from about 150 students a decade ago.

Students cite financial incentives as one of the main reasons for flocking to Alabama. The university awarded more than 200 full-tuition scholarships to freshmen from Illinois last year.

Illinois’ public universities have increased tuition and fees over the past several years to make up for lost state revenue. State data say costs have increased by up to 56 percent at some public universities since 2008.

Almost 46 percent of Illinois high school graduates left the state in 2016, compared to almost 30 percent in 2002.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

The Hannity-Kimmel feud plays to our vices

Sean Hannity will respond to Jimmy Kimmel’s sincere (at least, in letter) apology on his show tonight and will either end or prolong a public spat the two have carried on since last week.

Kimmel started it all by joking about First Lady Melania Trump’s accent. Hannity called Kimmel a disgrace and eventually got around to calling him “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” Kimmel suggested that Hannity has a sexual relationship with President Trump. It wasn’t pretty.

But it was what people wanted.

American consumers feast on fighting. That includes consumers broadly, but in this case specifically, news consumers.

It’s because of a desire and demand for proverbial blood that the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsweek, Akron Beacon Journal, The Hill, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Boston Herald, Bangor Daily News, New York Daily News, ET Canada, the Edwardsville Intelligencer, USA Today, and a score of others have been publishing daily updates about the Kimmel-Hannity feud since it began. Every new insult became a headline.

There has been a lot of talk about the state of political discourse in America, its devolution being largely attributed to an increase in name-calling and a decrease in cogent political argumentation.

The Hannity-Kimmel feud is a case study of that reality. It entertains but nonetheless does little to help attain the ends of politics.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

4 hours ago

From the perspective of a combat veteran, it is time to address the use of lethal force by police

As a trained military combat veteran with deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq, I have sat through more hours of instruction, live fire exercises, and combat drills in my nearly eight years of service than I care to remember. Prior to a deployment it was essential that every soldier in my company understand what a real threat to our safety was as well as the safety of those around. We knew that going into the areas where we were going that it wasn’t enough to train a soldier to kill but to react with an escalation of force, steps that we designed to neutralize a threat as quickly as possible but with the least amount of force needed. Lethal force was only deemed an option when the Four S’s – Show, Shove, Shout, Shoot – had been exhausted and the threat still existed or when the possibility of death was emanant.

The word emanant is the key when discussing the use of force. Since August 9, 2014, when police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, we have been inundated with article after article and media report after media report highlighting episodes of police brutality throughout cities and states all across this country. In far too many of these incidents, from my perspective as someone who understands what it is like to have to attempt to process a metric ton of data in mere moments in order to attempt to identify the level of a threat that is presented and the appropriate response to combat that threat, the word emanant has been replaced with the word possibility.

Because of that subtle shift in thinking, too many times we have seen that simply because a suspect drops his hands to his waist or had an unknown object in his hands or pocket the first response by police is to assume the worst and to respond using deadly force. I want to take a second and highlight two of these such incidents that have transpired over the last four months.

The first was a few months ago when a story made its rounds on social media detailing how former Mesa, Arizona, police officer Philip Brailsford was acquitted of 2nd-degree murder by a jury after a police-involved shooting of an unarmed, intoxicated individual in a hotel hallway. I watched the body cam footage released by the judge in the case and saw as officer Brailsford shouted and screamed at a man on his knees begging for his life not to be taken.

Not long after that I came across another article on Twitter detailing how four billboards in Wichita, Kansas, were demanding charges for an the officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch. This case was much more tragic. Mr. Finch was a victim of what is known as swatting, where in response to a slight (in Mr. Finch’s case an argument over an online game) an individual makes a false call to the local police with the intended purpose of having a SWAT team called to a person’s home. When Mr. Finch noticed the commotion outside of his home and stepped onto the porch to investigate, he was fatally shot by police.

In both incidents, we can see what I believe was a complete overreaction by the police officers involved. As a matter of fact, the more I watch the body camera footage from Arizona I find myself wondering why in the world the police would ask the suspect to crawl toward them. As soldiers, we were always taught to ask the suspect to lay face down and to send one person to search and detain the suspect while the rest of us remain behind at the ready should something happen. There is no doubt that if officer Brailsford had acted in a similar fashion, Daniel Shaver would be alive today. I do believe it is long past time for police departments nationwide to redefine what exactly a threat is and how to respond appropriately before any more innocent lives are needlessly lost.

@dannybritton256 is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars lives in Athens.

5 hours ago

Funeral set for Alabama civil rights icon F.D. Reese

Funeral services to honor the life of civil rights icon Frederick D. Reese have been set for Thursday and Friday. Reese, who was known as F.D., was an early leader in the civil rights movement and invited Martin Luther King Jr. to work in Selma.

Reese died on April 5 at the age of 88. A viewing and time of reflection are scheduled for Thursday, and a celebration of life service for Friday. The funeral will be held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Selma, where Reese served as pastor for more than 50 years.

Reese led a group of activists called Selma’s “Courageous Eight” who pushed for African-American voting rights. He later became one of the first African-American members of the Selma City Council.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

