Commercial Surrogacy: The objectification of child-bearing


DOMINO EFFECT OF GAY MARRIAGE IS NOW COMMERCIAL SURROGACY

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I want to take you out of a story out of CNS News. On March 12th, the governor of Washington signed into law a bill amending the state’s Uniform Parentage Act. This act officially permits women to be paid for carrying someone else’s child — in other words, surrogacy. It legalizes commercial surrogacy.

Sponsors of the bill insist that the legislation is to reduce suffering of infertile couples, but its real-world result would be to further commodify human life and exploit desperate women.

A 2016 Chicago Tribune study of fertility clinics in several different cities found that 10 to 20 percent of donor eggs are actually going to gay men having babies via surrogacy and, in a lot of places, that number is up to 50 percent from just five years ago. These “suffering infertile couples” — well, of course they’re infertile because they’re homosexual couples.

Harry, how is it that this community has had so much leverage on an issue that is so controversial?

DR. REEDER: There’s a couple of things here, Tom. First of all, in terms of your direct question, the LGBTQ community, which has 3 percent of the population, has an outsized effect in the culture because it is able to tap into the heartbeat of a secular culture, which is propelled by what Romans 1 reveals.
If you want to read the death spiral of our culture, just read Romans 1:18 through the end of the chapter, in which a culture falls into the death spiral that then comes under the judgement of God and the judgement of God is for sexual promiscuity that pervades a society, and then sexual perversion that pervades a society and then the social approval of sexual promiscuity and sexual perversion.

However, what fuels it is rebellion against God. They know God but they will not acknowledge God and so, when a society sets its heart and its mind to being a godless society, which we have done under the rubric of secularism, then all ethical restraints eventually fall away until you have absolute chaos.

In other words, you have every man does what is right in his own eyes, therefore, there is no right or wrong because there’s only “my right” and “my wrong.” Therefore, now we’re told there are no boundaries for marriage — marriage can be whatever you want to as long as its two consenting adults.

WHAT IS THE BIBLICAL PURPOSE OF MARRIAGE?

If now, the sanctity of life and the bringing forward of life into this world, historically, it has been that we bring forth life biologically — a man and a woman in the context of marriage so that the child has parents and the child has the stability of a family.

Now, we have said, “No, we’re going to redefine family by redefining marriage.” If you’ll remember, we constantly said in the Obergefell decision that it is a fabrication of marriage — it isn’t marriage, it can’t be marriage — because marriage is a conjugal, procreative, monogamous, heterosexual relationship.

Well, it’s not heterosexual in same-sex marriage, it’s not conjugal in same-sex marriage and it can’t procreate so there is the perversity of the conjugal relationship and then there is the editing of what it means to be procreative.

WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF THESE “MARRIAGES”?

And so now you cannot have a conjugal relationship and you can’t have a procreative -relationship, but we want to have “children” so what will we do? Well, we’ll hire out the sperm or we’ll hire out the egg and we will hire out — in the case of two men in a same-sex marriage — a womb so now we have commodified children. The mantra in the state of Washington is, “These are consenting people and, as long as the people are consenting, it doesn’t matter what we do.”

There was a program in magazine called “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” in which they gave awards for astonishing achievements. Well, one of them every year, was somebody trying to break the record of how many dominoes they could put in place and then they would fall and, these amazingly architectural and intricate configurations where dominoes would be falling all the way around the room, well, that’s what we’re seeing in our culture — what’s the next domino to fall?

In the sexual revolution, the domino to fall because of the fact that sexual promiscuity is going to bring unwanted children, the domino to fall was the sanctity of life and abortion becomes the sacrament of the sexual revolution. And then comes the domino of the sanctity of marriage, and then the sanctity of family and now the sanctity of procreation.

WHAT WILL NEXT 20 YEARS BRING: TECHNOLOGICALLY AND SOCIALLY?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, just yesterday, we talked about the fact that abortion has brought in this death culture. Surrogacy — which, by the way is outlawed in the state of New York — what will be the outcome 20 years from now as we look at the issue of surrogacy and homosexual couples raising children?

DR. REEDER: One of the fundamental casualties of same-sex marriage is children growing up in a fatherless or motherless home and now, with this surrogacy industry, women are going to be further objectified. Childbearing is going to become objectified because it’ll become an industry that will require governmental regulation. What you also begin to see is the inevitable mandating of people’s participation in this industry of surrogacy and, eventually, governmental support and taxpayer support and all of those things.

Therefore, the destruction of the family is further, the destruction of marriage is further, the joy of childbearing is destroyed and, of course, the sense is destroyed that, when you look at a child, the husband and the wife are able to look at each other and they’re able to say, “Look what God has brought forth and there’s some of me and some of you and here it is in this child. Isn’t it amazing, the blessings of God?” Now, this child that we are invested in spiritually, martially, familial investment and our own personal being is invested as God has brought forth this life through us, now let’s invest in the life of this child. Whatever we do, we must not idolize this child but, whatever we do, we must now raise to adulthood a child that’s able to leave us and cleave to another.”

And that’s what takes place in a true marriage — leaving and cleaving. In the fabrication of same-sex marriage, there is no true leaving and there is no true cleaving and, therefore, there is no true propagation of a next generation. There is only the manipulation of technology, the objectivization of women and the process of having a child, and now the child will be raised as a commodity that was manufactured in the home, instead of a person who was brought forth through the instrumentality of a husband and a wife and the sacredness of a marriage bed.

CHRISTIAN MARRIAGES MUST STAY STRONG SHOW GOD’S WAY

Therefore, Tom, again, we’re back to Christians understanding what is taking place in the culture and bringing forth in the culture the witness and stability of not only a Christian world and life view, but a Christian world and lifestyle where our marriages are not only physically framed, male and female, but spiritually founded in the life and hope of Christ and joyfully presenting to the world the stability and the testimony of a Christian marriage, Christian family and covenant children raised in and for Christ in which the grace of God overcomes our sin and we’re able to show to the world that embracing God’s law by the power of God’s grace is joy in life while rebellion against God’s law simply brings deadness, despair, and destruction and ultimate destruction in life. Come to a better way and that way is Jesus, Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.

COMING UP WEDNESDAY: MORE BIBLE-SUPPORTING FINDS IN JERUSALEM

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, on Wednesday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I want to take you to a story around an archeological dig in Jerusalem’s old city. Some interesting things have been discovered.

DR. REEDER: Yeah, there’s an interesting discipline that developed out of the 19th century and it’s called archeology and it’s been interesting to watch its impact in the affirmation and proclamation and propagation of Biblical Christianity. Another find has added to the affirmed veracity of God’s Word as truth.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

48 mins ago

Los Angeles pilot dies in Alabama crash

Alabama authorities say a plane crash has killed a pilot from Los Angeles.

WVTM-TV reports that he was identified late Friday as 52-year-old Brett James Leistyna.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office identified him after the wreckage of his plane was found Friday evening near Ashville.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Alabama Wing says the Cessna 182 had been reported missing Wednesday, after losing contact with air traffic control at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport shortly after takeoff from Gadsden, in northeast Alabama.

It had been heading to New Orleans, about 370 miles (595 kilometers) south-southwest of Gadsden.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating.

The Civil Air Patrol’s search on Thursday was limited by bad weather.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Birmingham commits $90 million for stadium, Legacy Arena

An Alabama city has committed $90 million to renovate a downtown stadium and arena over the next 30 years.

The Birmingham City Council will contribute $3 million annually toward the expansion of Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, which includes the 19,000-seat Legacy Arena, Al.com reported . The council approved the funding and project cooperation agreements between the city and complex Tuesday.

The council unanimously approved a resolution that will create a neighborhood revitalization fund.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the revenues generated from the expansion will go toward neighborhood revitalization in all 99 neighborhoods.

“This is the right thing to do because it has a full benefit for our entire city,” Woodfin said. He said this project is necessary for neighborhood revitalization, tourism and progress.

He added: “We can support neighborhood revitalization and economic development.”

Birmingham will start paying at the beginning this year on the debt service of city-supported bonds for 30 years. The principal amount of the city-supported bonds is an estimated $46.1 million.

The agreement will terminate if the bonds haven’t been issued before the end of the year, according to the agreements.

The BJCC’s 20-year, $300 million master plan includes construction of a $174 million open-air stadium, a Legacy Arena makeover and an outside piazza renovation. The stadium would have up to 55,000 seats and additional meeting and exhibition space.

Improvements to Legacy Arena include new luxury suites, a club lounge, upgraded concession stands, expansion of the concourse and exterior updates.

Robert Walker, vice president of the Wahouma Neighborhood Association, said the project is wrong for the city.

“It doesn’t benefit us anything to build this stadium here,” he said. “I ask you to do something different. The people don’t want it.”

The BJCC Authority is committing $10.7 million to the annual debt service on the project. Jefferson County has committed $1 million a year for 30 years. UAB and corporate partners have committed to a combined $4 million a year for 10 years through a lease agreement, sponsorship and naming rights.

In the agreement with BJCC, UAB football agrees to a 20-year lease at the new stadium.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

How an Alabama businessman turned his tragic loss into triumph

In this episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose, Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Mike Bailey to learn more about the devastating loss of his daughter Ashlynn, and how tragedy has turned into triumph for him and his family. You do not want to miss this episode!

Mike is the President of C.N. Bailey & Company, Inc., a commercial construction company that has been very successful throughout the Southeast and other parts of the country. The firm builds Taco Bells, Jack’s, Hardee’s, Taziki’s and Milo’s among other construction projects. He is also the Founder of the Ashlynn Bailey Foundation in memory of his late daughter to assist in Restoration of the reformed addict’s life. Mike is an amazing man of faith, a devout husband, father, and businessman.

WATCH:

TAKEAWAYS:

— God can take our pain and turn it into our purpose and Mike is the epitome of that as he is now fueled by the tragedy that would have crippled many other people.

— Sometimes God can speak to us in the most unlikely situations to do things we never dreamed we would be doing and we can touch many lives because of it.

— When your faith is rooted in Him, no obstacle or circumstance is too difficult for you to walk through without peace.

3 hours ago

Next Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale to be Aug. 15

The federal government will offer 77.3 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas exploration and development on Aug. 15.

An Interior Department statement Friday said the lease sale will include all 14,474 unleased tracts. They’re in water 3 to 231 miles (5 to 370 kilometers) offshore, and in water from 9 feet to more than 2 miles (three to 3,400 meters) deep.

From 1984 until last year, one sale covered areas off Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and one leased tracts off Texas. Dwindling numbers of bidders prompted consolidation.

Shortly before the first consolidated sale last August, the government dropped royalty rates for tracts in less than 200 meters (660 feet) of water to 12.5 percent because of low prices and the marginal nature of remaining tracts. The rate is 18.75 percent for other leases.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Alabama prosecutor asks more time for panel probing girl’s death

An Alabama prosecutor says he’s asking state courts to allow more time for a grand jury that is investigating the disappearance and death of an 11-year-old girl more than 16 years ago.

District Attorney Randall Houston told the Montgomery Advertiser that grand jury secrecy keeps him from giving any specifics, but he doesn’t think there will be any problem getting the extension.

The Autauga County grand jury was empaneled in February 2017 to look into the death of Shannon Paulk, who was missing from her home in Prattville for two months in 2001 before rabbit hunters found her body in a public hunting area north of the town.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate, and “we continue to need the grand jury,” he said. “We have cleared two or three subjects, which is progress. We don’t want to have to start over with a new grand jury.”

The group of 18 people has met periodically, Houston said.

Within 48 hours of its start in 2017, officials announced that they had discarded a composite drawing that had been published and broadcast across the nation as a possible suspect’s picture. It wasn’t credible, they said: The young girl who gave the description at the time, now an adult, told authorities that she concocted the image in an effort to help the investigation.

“I really hope they can find something, not only for Shannon’s parents and family, but for Prattville too,” said Grace Bryant, 28, of Prattville and a mother of two young children. “I remember when she went missing, how scary it was. Now that I have children of my own, I understand what her parents must be going through all this time.”

Houston said, “The good news is the case remains active, it is being worked. As long as that is the case, we have a chance.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

