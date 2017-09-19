Ticket Information Released For Trump Rally in Alabama

As we reported earlier this week, the Strange for Senate campaign has released information regarding tickets for President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Huntsville on Friday, September 22.

If you’re interested in obtaining tickets to the event, visit this link.

President Trump’s arrival comes days before Sen. Strange and Roy Moore face off in the Republican runoff this coming Tuesday. Trump, a long time supporter of Strange has made clear on several instances that he stands behind Strange in his hunt for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacant Senate seat.

