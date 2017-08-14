Senate Election: Trump Records Campaign Call for Luther Strange

One day before the U.S. Senate election, President Donald Trump has reinforced his support of Luther Strange with a Tweet and a recorded telephone call urging Alabama voters to leave Luther in the U.S. Senate, a seat he was appointed to last spring.

This is significant because much of the election has centered around who supports Trump and who doesn’t in a state that has overwhelmingly embraced (and voted for) Donald Trump. Click below to hear the President’s call.