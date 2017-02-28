Two Alabama companies partner to crush diabetes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Shipt and Pack Health have quite a few things in common. Both are innovative startups based out of Birmingham, both are growing rapidly, and now both are working to combat one of Alabama’s largest health problems. Thanks to a new partnership, Shipt and Pack Health will begin working to help people living with prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes receive better access to healthy foods.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 40 percent of U.S. adults are considered obese, and more than 70 percent qualify as overweight. Almost 10 percent of the population are thought to have diabetes, and more than a third of Americans are in the prediabetes stage.

In Alabama, the numbers are particularly startling. The Yellowhammer state ranks second in Adult obesity, with almost 36 percent of all adults qualifying as obese. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Alabama is on pace for 661,673 cases of diabetes by 2030.

Combining what each does best, Pack Health and Shipt will combine health coaching and grocery delivery services in an effort to help those with and at-risk for the disease. Pack Health members will receive a $25 discount on their first grocery delivery with Shipt. Existing Shipt members will be able to access customized shopping lists specifically for people living with prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Additionally, Shipt members can enroll in Pack Health’s Type 2 Diabetes programs at a discounted price.

The founders of both homegrown companies are excited about the opportunity to give back and contribute to better public health. “Today’s announcement with Shipt is another solid step in our journey to build on our foundation to managing chronic conditions ,” said Mazi Rasulnia, President and Co-founder of Pack Health.

The head of Shipt agreed. “We are proud to partner with Pack Health to give their patients the healthy options they’re looking for right at their fingertips,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Shipt. “It’s our hope that Shipt will be a resource so these patients maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Shipt, often called the Uber of grocery shopping, partners with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries to members via a community of friendly, vetted shoppers. Pack Health is a health management company that helps people with chronic conditions achieve and maintain healthy lifestyles and improve clinical outcomes.