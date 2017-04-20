Top Alabama business leader bites back against pro-union ‘fake news’ report

Just before the Business Council of Alabama prepares to honor the “Manufacturer of the Year” during a high-profile gala, one of the state’s most powerful business leaders is fighting back against a report that he says falsely characterizes Alabama’s workers.

William Canary, who heads the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), called attempts to disparage the state’s manufacturing workforce “fake news.” He was specifically responding to a Bloomberg News article titled, “Inside Alabama’s Auto Jobs Boom: Cheap Wages, Little Training, Crushed Limbs.”

“It reads more like a tacky advertisement for a plaintiff trial lawyers’ firm than the objective, unbiased report it claims to be,” Canary said.

The report is something of a veiled attack against the South’s right-to-work environment, which has been especially championed in Alabama. Canary said the piece fails to mention how, in many cases, the state’s manufacturing sites have better or comparable safety records and job conditions than plants in unionized states.

As a result, Alabama is often credited as one of the best states to do business, thanks to its right-to-work status. The work standard has attracted high-profile job creators like Remington Outdoor and Polaris Industries. The policy is so popular among voters that the policy was ratified in the state constitution by a 70 to 30 percent margin in November.

“Bloomberg News should be ashamed for the false caricature, unsupported accusations, and ‘fake news’ that it allowed to be printed within its pages,” Canary said. “As the BCA presents its Manufacturer of the Year awards this week, we will choose to focus, instead, on highlighting the reality of Alabama’s burgeoning industrial landscape and the hope and promise it offers to those seeking better jobs and new opportunities.”